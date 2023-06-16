An Echo Press Editorial: Beware of job scams; they’re skyrocketing

If they’re not careful, those seeking what looks like a promising job opportunity may find themselves not only out of a job but out of a lot of cash as well.

In the first three months of 2023, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reported job scam losses of nearly $840,000 – up 250% compared to the same time last year.

According to the bureau, as more people search for remote opportunities, scammers are looking to cash in.

The BBB is warning job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft, and fake checks. The blistering pace and efficiency at which fraudsters ensnare the public in employment scams has increased each year, according to BBB data.

In extreme cases, some individuals found themselves in a deep financial hole with little recourse.

The bureau provided an example of what happened to a victim, “Donald,” from Lake Placid, Florida. It started with an email. A woman calling herself Laura Hoffman said she worked for a company called International and wanted to offer him a reshipping job. All Donald needed to do was purchase and send computers overseas. The pay would be $76,000 with bonuses. Donald wanted to test the offer's legitimacy, so he bought a single Apple computer and sent it to an address in Hong Kong. He eagerly awaited the reimbursement on his credit card, and, to his surprise, it came through quickly. After that, he threw himself into the job, buying and shipping over $100,000 worth of computers.

One day, in late January, the payments on his card disappeared. They were fraudulent, his bank said, and Donald immediately owed the total balance on his cards. He frantically reached out to Laura Hoffman and also International, but they were nowhere to be found. Donald had been scammed out of $105,000. He still hasn’t been able to resolve the issue with his bank.

“I am afraid to apply for another job,” Donald told BBB in an interview.

Here are some key findings in the BBB report:



Early figures for 2023 show job scam reports nearly tripled compared to the same period last year.

The median loss was more than $1,500 during the first quarter of 2023. Some job seekers’ monetary losses totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

Job fraud is the most common type of scam for those ages 18-34.

Since 2020, over 700 Scam Tracker reports have referenced Indeed; 288 referenced LinkedIn; and 250 cited Telegram as their first point of contact with fraudsters.

“Reshipping scams” where fraudsters trick consumers into buying and shipping expensive electronics appear to be one of the most common job scam types.

The bureau offers these tips for job seekers:

Research companies offering jobs at BBB.org.

Find a number on the business’ website and call to confirm the job or offer is real.

Check the email address to ensure that it is connected to the company and not a personal “gmail” or “yahoo” address.

Be cautious providing personal information to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Don’t pay for a job.

Visit BBB.org to check out a business or register a complaint, BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam and bbb.org/scamstudies for more on this and other scams.