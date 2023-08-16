An Echo Press Editorial: Be smart; keep those school supply receipts

Strapped for cash and wondering how you’ll be able to afford back-to-school supplies?

There is help available – help that many parents might not realize exists. Two tax benefits can help Minnesota families pay expenses related to their child’s education: the refundable K-12 Education Credit (income limits apply) and the K-12 Education Subtraction (no income limits).

The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds parents and caregivers to save receipts on school supply purchases to claim valuable K-12 tax benefits when filing their taxes next year.

Also, keep this in mind: Because of changes made during the legislative session, more than 31,000 more Minnesota families will be able to claim the credit this year.

“As a parent and grandparent, I know the strain that families feel during back-to-school time trying to balance the need for new school supplies with other family expenses,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “Saving school supply shopping receipts and claiming either the K-12 Education Subtraction or the expanded K-12 Education Credit will help Minnesota families save some money when filing their taxes next year.”

Last year, more than 17,000 families received the K-12 Education Credit for an average credit of $280. Over 134,000 families received the K-12 Education Subtraction for an average subtraction of $1,266, according to the revenue department.

The programs reduce the tax parents pay and could deliver a larger refund when filing a Minnesota income tax return, the revenue department said. To qualify, the purchases must be for educational services or required materials. The child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private, or qualified home school and meet other qualifications .

Advice from the revenue department: Remember to save your receipts to claim the credit or subtraction. Use a folder or envelope to store receipts for the upcoming tax filing season.

Most expenses for educational instruction or materials qualify, including: paper, pens and notebooks, textbooks. rental or purchases of educational equipment such as musical instruments, computer hardware (hotspots, modems, and routers) and educational software (up to $200 for the subtraction and $200 for the credit), after-school tutoring and educational summer camps taught by a qualified instructor. (Fees for internet service do not qualify.)

While the education subtraction is not subject to income limits, the credit is limited to households with incomes less than $76,000 for families with one or two children, and $79,000 for families with three children. Families with three or more the household income must be less than $79,000 plus $3,000 for each additional child.

Taxpayers who are not required to file an income tax return must do so in order to claim a refund for any eligible education credit.

State Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, is urging people to save receipts and take advantage of tax benefits that can provide some relief.

“Higher prices in today’s economy are impacting us at every turn, including when making essential back-to-school purchases,” Anderson said. “These costs can really add up for families and it is good these tools are available to help provide some relief on classroom supplies. Just be sure to keep your receipts together so you can track them down during tax season.”