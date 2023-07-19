An Echo Press Editorial: Answers about the lingering haze

Another week, more haze.

Last Friday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued another air quality alert, this time for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke. It continued into Saturday afternoon, July 15. There is some misinformation floating around about the smoke. To clear the air, so to speak, we thought it would be helpful to share some insights from Jesse Berman with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. In a question-and-answer interview for the univrsity’s newsletter, “Talking…With U of M,” Berman answered questions about air quality in Minnesota, the health impacts of air pollution and what people can do to protect themselves from poor air quality.

Q: Overall, how is the air quality in Minnesota?

Dr. Berman: In general, Minnesota has better overall air quality compared to many states. But, as we are experiencing this summer, we are not off the hook for harmful high air pollution events. Air pollution can travel long distances and wildfire smoke from Canada has been percolating into the U.S. causing some of the worst daily air quality not just in the U.S., but in the world! Wintertime can also bring poor air quality events through something called inversions, where warm air in the atmosphere traps colder air near the ground. This acts like a lid on a pot and allows pollution to build up to unhealthy levels. Though infrequent, these events can also put Minnesotans at risk.

Q: What particles or pollutants in the air are often linked to serious illnesses?

Dr. Berman: The air pollution we commonly associate with health effects are particulate matter and gasses, such as ozone and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Particulate matter is often produced through combustion, like vehicle exhaust or power generation, but burning from wildfires or biomass are major contributors. These particles are very tiny and, when inhaled, they penetrate deep into the lungs. Ozone and NOx gasses are also inhaled and will interact with sensitive lung surfaces to impact your breathing. Sometimes we hear the term smog, which refers to a visible and dense mixture of both particulates and gasses. If you see a brown haze over the skyline on a hot summer day, you’re often seeing smog.

One thing to note is that not all pollution is created equal. It has been shown that wildfire and traffic related air pollution can be particularly harmful to our health.

Q: What health conditions are associated with poor air quality and who is most at risk?

Dr. Berman: The most frequent impacts of air pollution relate to our heart and lung health. Air pollution can exacerbate asthma, trigger wheezing and even cause hospitalizations. In extreme cases, air pollution will increase deaths. While poor air quality can put anyone at risk, some groups are more susceptible. This includes children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory disease such as people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, during these extreme events, everyone should be aware of their exposure. Air pollution causes inflammation and irritation and can lead to a number of other symptoms such as headache, eye irritation, sore throat and coughing.

Q: When air quality alerts are issued, what should people do to protect themselves?

Dr. Berman: People can take a few steps to protect themselves during periods of poor air quality.

Run your air conditioner, HVAC system or home air filter, if you have one. Filtering the air can remove a lot of harmful particles.

Avoid the outdoors when conditions are at their worst, including afternoon and early evening. Morning is a better time to plan any activities. It is best to stay inside on high air pollution days, particularly if you are among the susceptible groups. For people who like to exercise outdoors, try working out inside or going to the gym on bad air quality days.

If you need to be outdoors for an extended period of time, wear a well fitting mask, such as an N95 or KN95, to reduce your personal exposure.