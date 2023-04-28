An Echo Press Editorial: Alexandria's building activity is impressive

The growth that is happening in the Alexandria area could be the best-kept secret in the state.

Despite a sputtering national economy, inflationary increases, worker shortages and supply chain problems, Alexandria issued permits for building projects totaling more than $70.8 million in 2021.

That’s no fluke because in 2022, Alexandria shattered that mark. Projects topped $131.7 million. That’s an 86% jump in an already vibrant year of construction.

When you add in the building activity of Alexandria Township, last year’s construction climbed to more than $147 million.

Let that number sink in a little, $147,223,002 – the city building department’s biggest year ever. The department issued 1,461 permits and collected just over $1 million in fees. Those fees, by the way, totaled twice as much as the building department’s 2022 budget of $445,588. The fee goes into the city’s budget and helps keep taxes down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sure,” you might think, “but what about other comparable-sized cities in the region? They must have had building booms too.”

Let’s take a look at Bemidji, Brainerd and Fergus Falls. Their combined valuation totaled $126 million – that’s just 85% of Alexandria’s total. Not to pick on anyone, but let’s look at two other cities. Detroit Lakes, with $49.2 million, had roughly a third of Alexandria’s total and Willmar, with $89.8 million, about 60% of Alexandria’s mark.

Even if you combine all five of those cities, their total valuation is only about 20% more than Alexandria did on its own last year.

That’s something worth bragging about.

Now we realize that not everyone likes growth. They want to keep things like they are without worrying about extra traffic, housing shortages and other challenges that come with growth. But our local leaders, believe it or not, must be doing something right to keep drawing people and businesses into our community. They’re also planning for future growth that will bring a better quality of life for not only investors and businesses small and large, but also everyday residents and families.

We’re also fortunate to have a diverse economy – a healthy mix of manufacturing, small businesses, agriculture, tourism, health care and a community college – that is not just surviving but thriving while growing and providing jobs.

Another look at the city’s building department numbers shows that commercial construction led the city’s building surge, accounting for 54% of that $131.7 million. The top 10 commercial projects alone topped $72 million and included a mix of projects – manufacturing warehouses and expansions, church projects, rehab and treatment facilities, student housing, retail offices and a new dentistry.

While it wasn’t a banner year for construction of new single-family homes, that kind of activity continued to be “on course” through 2022, with 72 units built in the city and Alexandria Township, according to Alexandria Building Official Lynn Timm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timm and her department – Mike Schmidt, Steve Zabel, Brenda Johnson and Julie Erickson – played a key role in the building surge by issuing all those permits, enforcing building codes, inspecting properties to make sure they are safe and providing training for local contractors, designers and Alexandria College students. Their work makes the whole building process flow more smoothly.

Other city leaders, including the Alexandria Area Economic Development and the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, deserve credit for creating a welcoming atmosphere for businesses, families, retirees and visitors. That’s a reason why so many people who move out of the community end up coming back to the Alexandria area. They realize what they’re missing.