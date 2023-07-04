An Echo Press Editorial: Addressing Pre-Natal Alcohol Exposure

For some, FASD is just a meaningless jumble of letters.

In reality, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders can have a devastating impact on families. It occurs when a fetus is exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. Those with FASD may face many social, cognitive and emotional challenges throughout their life.

The problem is more widespread than one may think. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association identified as many as 1 in 20 first graders across the country who are impacted by FASD.

There is no cure for FASD, but research shows that FASD-specific early intervention services can improve developmental outcomes. Prenatal Alcohol Exposure or PAE is the leading known cause of developmental disabilities.

Fortunately, a bipartisan effort is under way to address FASD and help individuals and families that are affected by it.

Last week, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and U.S. Representatives Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Don Bacon (R-NE) introduced the bipartisan Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Respect Act of 2023.

“Prenatal exposure to alcohol and other substances can have a devastating impact,” said Klobuchar in a news release. “We must ensure communities have resources to identify and support struggling children and families and increase awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders to help prevent and treat it. This legislation promoting evidence-based services and interventions will do just that.”

“Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) impact an alarmingly high percentage of children and adults in the U.S, and more research and investments are needed,” McCollum said. “Minnesota has become a national leader in developing best practices for the prevention, recognition, and treatment of FASD. The federal legislation we’ve introduced builds on this success, charting a comprehensive path to address this health issue and eliminate stigma on a national level.”

The FASD Respect Act calls for a prompt, coordinated response to PAE, and all prenatal substance exposures, to preserve the health and well-being of our nation’s children and families.

The act reauthorizes federal FASD programs by directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish or continue a comprehensive FASD awareness, prevention, identification, intervention, and services delivery program. This may include:

Educational and public awareness outreach targeting professionals in systems of care.

Screening, assessment, identification, and diagnosis.

Developing and expanding screening and diagnostic capacity for FASD.

Developing, implementing, and evaluating targeted FASD-informed intervention programs.

Research on FASD as appropriate.

Building state and tribal capacity for the awareness, prevention, identification, intervention, treatment, and support of individuals with FASD and their families.

Establishes Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Centers for Excellence to build local, tribal, state, and national capacities to prevent and identify the occurrence of FASD and other related adverse conditions, and to respond to the needs of individuals with FASD and their families.

The centers of excellence may conduct outreach activities to raise public awareness of the risks associated with alcohol consumption during pregnancy; act as a clearinghouse for evidence-based resources on FASD prevention, identification, and culturally aware best practices; disseminate ongoing research and information and developing resources on FASD to help inform systems of care for individuals with FASD across their lifespan.

It’s time to shine a brighter light on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, provide more help and resources for those impacted, and break the myths associated with drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

The website, FASDproof.org, urges pregnant mothers to not believe misinformation they may hear from others, such as “My mom drank and I’m fine.” Or, “Wine is OK to drink.” Or, “My doctor told me I could.”

The simple truth, the website said, is there is only one thing that’s known for certain: There is no known amount of alcohol to drink during pregnancy.

Heed the advice, “When you don’t drink a drop, FASD stops.”