An Echo Press Editorial: How to save money in the heat of summer

As the July and August heat sets in, temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise.

So are electric bills. Air conditioning units are working harder than usual keeping homes, apartments and businesses cool. But there are ways to beat the heat and keep your utility bill down. In its monthly newsletter, the Runestone Electric Association offers these six simple ways to save on your summer electricity bill:



Regularly inspecting your A/C unit can ensure it is functioning as efficiently as possible. Vacuum air vents regularly to remove dirt, dust and pet hair build-up. Replacing a dirty A/C filter every month or two can lower your energy usage. If you suspect your A/C unit is in need of service, be sure to reach out to a certified HVAC technician.

Don’t let the savings a fan could offer breeze past you. A ceiling fan works great when paired with your A/C unit. The wind chill effect created by a fan allows you to keep your thermostat four degrees higher without a change in comfort.

Believe it or not, a conventional oven can heat a house or apartment and force your A/C to keep up. This summer, bust out the crockpot or fire up the grill to enjoy delicious summertime meals while also saving on your electricity bill.

The best thing you can do to avoid sunbathing in your living room is to keep the blinds closed on southern and western-facing windows. Open northern-facing windows to allow natural light into your home without hearing it up.

An LED light gives off significantly less heat and uses 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs. Soak up those cool savings by switching your home or business over to LED bulbs.

If you aren’t using it, unplug it. Computers, toasters, gaming devices and other gadgets all generate a small amount of heat in a room. Unplug to save on your electricity bill all year long.

From these tips, it’s easy to see that small measures can add up. Another example: On a hot summer day, you may be tempted to repeatedly press the down button on your A/C unit. But stop and think first.Energy experts say that during the summer months, you should try to keep your thermostat at a temperature just cool enough to keep you comfortable, and then bump it up a degree. One study found that each degree a thermostat is set above 75⁰F could save 10-15% in energy used.

Here are more energy saving tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:



Seal from the inside. Air sealing is an inexpensive way to lower energy costs and improve comfort. Seal gaps and holes in walls, floors, and ceilings with caulk or foam sealant. Look for cracks around windows and where wires and pipes pass through.

Have your ductwork checked for leaks. Leaks at the return, air handler and supply can be a major source of high bills. Also, check mobile homes ducts for leaks.

Set both the upper and lower water heater thermostats no higher than 120 F.

An electric space heater can cost more than $100 per month to operate. Minimize their use, except for limited or temporary spot heating. Turn space heaters off when leaving the room.

Ensure refrigerator door seals are tight. Eliminate unnecessary refrigerators.

We have another 59 days until the first calendar day of autumn. There are bound to be plenty of sizzling summer days ahead. Be a savvy consumer by paying more attention to your energy use and taking simple steps that will lower your utility bill.