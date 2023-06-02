Commentary: When Russia invaded Ukraine, my world came crashing down

By Dasha Shyroka, Alexandria, MN

Hello everyone.

My name is Dasha Shyroka and I am a student from Ukraine.

Two years ago, I came to the USA as an exchange student. To study the language, culture and everyday life. I was looking forward to returning home, but on February 24, 2022, my world came crashing down. Terrible news spread around the world. Russia, the aggressor and murderer, began to destroy my Motherland.

I am a 16-year-old teenager with big plans for the future, lost everything at the same time. I was quietly dying together with my country. I lost my future, and worst of all, I lost my hope. I was filled with emotions: fear, anger, sadness. There was no contact with family and friends. There was only one thought in my head: Is my mother alive? What should I do? How to return to Ukraine? The airspace is closed. Borders are closed. The railway is destroyed. Can I join the military to fight for my home? It didn’t bother me that I wasn’t old enough for that. Darkness, pain and powerlessness destroyed me completely. There is something to say about every minute, but most of the words are superfluous.

It hurt, it was scary. But school, family, friends and church became my biggest support. They gave me the opportunity to raise my spirit, taught me many wise things, and most importantly, taught me to learn. I want to find special words to thank my American family — Rhonda, Jeff and Emma Stuewe. After all, the most important thing is the family, in which everything begins. Thank you for being there for me in all moments of my life.

Also, I am especially grateful to the church — Pastor Angi Larson and Pastor Hans Dahl. You have become my powerful support. Thank you for the circle of people you gave me. Sherrille, Bonnie, Cynthia, Mike and Kessie. You are special. Every conversation, call or just a smile is very precious to me. All of you will forever remain in my heart, wherever I am. You helped me understand that every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be. Do not be afraid. To be focused. Be determined, but most importantly, be hopeful. After all, the light of our faith in ourselves will not extinguish.

No matter how many years pass, a part of my soul will forever be here in Alexandria. I didn't choose Minnesota, but Minnesota chose me. And I thank her for that.

As President Zelensky said, "Life will overcome death, and light will overcome darkness."