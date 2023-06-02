99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

Commentary: When Russia invaded Ukraine, my world came crashing down

From the commentary: I am a 16-year-old teenager with big plans for the future, lost everything at the same time. I was quietly dying together with my country.

Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 10:29 AM

By Dasha Shyroka, Alexandria, MN

Hello everyone.

My name is Dasha Shyroka and I am a student from Ukraine.

Two years ago, I came to the USA as an exchange student. To study the language, culture and everyday life. I was looking forward to returning home, but on February 24, 2022, my world came crashing down. Terrible news spread around the world. Russia, the aggressor and murderer, began to destroy my Motherland.

I am a 16-year-old teenager with big plans for the future, lost everything at the same time. I was quietly dying together with my country. I lost my future, and worst of all, I lost my hope. I was filled with emotions: fear, anger, sadness. There was no contact with family and friends. There was only one thought in my head: Is my mother alive? What should I do? How to return to Ukraine? The airspace is closed. Borders are closed. The railway is destroyed. Can I join the military to fight for my home? It didn’t bother me that I wasn’t old enough for that. Darkness, pain and powerlessness destroyed me completely. There is something to say about every minute, but most of the words are superfluous.

ADVERTISEMENT

It hurt, it was scary. But school, family, friends and church became my biggest support. They gave me the opportunity to raise my spirit, taught me many wise things, and most importantly, taught me to learn. I want to find special words to thank my American family — Rhonda, Jeff and Emma Stuewe. After all, the most important thing is the family, in which everything begins. Thank you for being there for me in all moments of my life.

Also, I am especially grateful to the church — Pastor Angi Larson and Pastor Hans Dahl. You have become my powerful support. Thank you for the circle of people you gave me. Sherrille, Bonnie, Cynthia, Mike and Kessie. You are special. Every conversation, call or just a smile is very precious to me. All of you will forever remain in my heart, wherever I am. You helped me understand that every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be. Do not be afraid. To be focused. Be determined, but most importantly, be hopeful. After all, the light of our faith in ourselves will not extinguish.

No matter how many years pass, a part of my soul will forever be here in Alexandria. I didn't choose Minnesota, but Minnesota chose me. And I thank her for that.

As President Zelensky said, "Life will overcome death, and light will overcome darkness."

What To Read Next
BardusonRachel23.jpg
Opinion
From the Echo Press archives, 2013: Alexandria Industries wows Indy 500 crowd with longest toy race track
May 31, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Rachel Barduson
Opinion
Commentary: How much should AI concern us?
May 27, 2023 10:37 AM
Our turn
Opinion
It's Thalen's Turn column: Goodbye and thanks for the stories
May 27, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime
May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
04-Mound Visit-DSC_2500.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie eliminates Brandon-Evansville from Section 6A playoffs
June 02, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve