Commentary: A lawmaker’s impossible task

The following commentary was submitted to the newspaper for its Opinion page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.

April 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM

By Lee H. Hamilton

I don’t remember when it first occurred to me after arriving in Washington many years ago that at its heart, being a member of Congress meant never being entirely satisfied. This remained a central tension throughout my time in office — as it has been for most legislators since the founding of the Republic.

Our founders were very clear about what they expected from the leaders chosen to represent the American people. As James Madison wrote in The Federalist, the goal of a constitution like ours should be to put in office people “who possess most wisdom to discern, and most virtue to pursue the common good of the society.”

The problem, of course, is that there is no single definition of “the common good.” We live in a country that, instead, makes it possible for us to debate the question, to change our minds, to evolve, and to move forward when we can. But here’s the thing: The system is designed to make it hard to move forward unless enough people can find enough common ground with others.

This is not easy to do, as any legislator will tell you. For starters, of course, every member of Congress and legislator comes to the job with her or his own beliefs, attitudes, approaches, and red lines that can’t be crossed. And then there are the realities of the office: Constituents, party leaders, lobbyists, commentators—they all have their opinions, too. When I served in Congress, it was not unusual for me to have 15 appointments a day with people who wanted me to vote their way, often on some item involving the federal budget. It makes the task of finding enough common ground to move forward extremely challenging.

So in the end, legislators are confronted with twin tasks: discerning and then pursuing the common good, and finding enough common ground with colleagues and the public at large to make progress possible. Their job is to find a way to do both: to think in terms of what’s best for the country or their state or city, and then to weigh each of the considerations and pleadings they confront in that light. It’s tough work and no solution ever feels perfect, but if you’re committed to the job, there’s always another chance to edge closer to the ideal.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

