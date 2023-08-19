It's Travis' Turn: A modern throwback

One of my hobbies is historical research, and I think my favorite parts are those unexpected discoveries you can make when looking for something else.

About 10 years ago I was going through old newspapers looking for articles about film director Erich von Stroheim when an item caught my eye: "Her 'Husband' Also A Woman."

The article was written by the Associated Press, and dated May 18, 1922. It tells of the arrest of a woman named Irene Gaul, who had been living as a man — and as the husband of a woman named Jeanette Simmons, for more than a year and a half in Des Moines, Iowa.

Gaul had taken the name Edward William Gaul and was arrested following what the Associated Press termed an "altercation," but about which no further information was provided.

According to the article, Gaul had come to Des Moines from Chicago two years prior, and was living as a man at that time, finding work in a restaurant. Following a short courtship, she and Simmons were married, and although Simmons did not know Gaul was actually a woman until three weeks later, she seems not to have had any ill feelings about it.

"She was a model husband, and we adored each other," Simmons was quoted as saying.

The Des Moines Register further explained that Gaul had a 5-year-old son which the women were raising together, and attributed his care as being the reason for the marriage.

Coverage from the Des Moines Tribune was a bit more nuanced, with an article purporting to be written by Gaul herself. In the article Gaul wrote that she first put on men's clothing at the behest of a woman named Ellen Gibbs.

"She told me I would look far better as a man and would get along better in every way," Gaul wrote.

Gaul found that this was indeed the case, and continued to dress as a man even after Gibbs left her.

Gaul and Simmons then lived together as man and wife until they were discovered after a visit from Simmons' parents and sister.

Shortly after her arrest, Gaul was charged with lewdness and violation of the guardianship laws.

"Evidence disclosed by police yesterday tended to show that Mrs. Gaul had been the central figure in a number of affairs with women throughout the state," the Des Moines Register reported.

However, when it came time for the grand jury to decide if Gaul should be charged, it declined to file any.

I have been able to find no further information about the women. I don't know if they were able to stay together, if they were hounded out of Des Moines, or if they ever faced different charges.

One thing I do know, though, is this was not just a marriage of convenience. As Gaul wrote in The Tribune, "I don't care what happens to me, but I don't want anything to happen to her. I love her and would gladly do anything I could to help her."

In the same paper, Simmons was quoted as saying that she eventually insisted Gaul wear women's clothing again around the house, but they did stay living together until their secret was discovered.

It's easy to think because of increased visibility that non-traditional gender identities are a new development, but stories like this prove otherwise. LGBTQIA+ people have existed throughout history. They will always exist, no matter what kinds of "don't say gay" laws or worse get passed in the United States or abroad.

If Irene Gaul and Jeanette Simmons were alive today their mere existence would not be enough to warrant a single newspaper article, much less a series of them across multiple publications. That's an advance.

However, things aren't yet ideal. When a government tries to take steps making it illegal for you even to be mentioned to a child, there's a problem.

Hopefully it won't take another 100 years before it gets resolved.