It's Travis' Turn: A long slog, or a modernist masterpiece?

I'm spending my summer doing one of the dorkiest things imaginable: Reading works by one of the more deliberately obtuse authors in existence, James Joyce.

I'm doing this for fun. Yes, really.

The first time I heard of James Joyce was in the late 1990s, when Time magazine released an issue devoted to the most influential people of the 20th century. James Joyce was among the honorees, primarily for his novel "Ulysses," to which Time referred as one of the most difficult novels to read.

This sparked my interest, as I was (was?) a bookworm and enjoyed stretching myself.

However, I wasn't going to just jump into the text without preparation. I had read somewhere on the Internet that it's easier to read "Ulysses" if you read Joyce's previous novel, "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man," first.

It wasn't. At least it didn't feel that way.

In the first place, "Ulysses" does not look like a normal book. Joyce uses dashes rather than quotation marks for dialogue, and many of the chapters are in different formats — one is in the form of a play, another looks like newspaper articles.

Coupled with this, much of the book is stream-of-consciousness thoughts by different characters, none of whom are ever given attribution, or even the words "they thought" to make it easier on the reader.

Many of these thoughts are also references to works by other authors, like Dante and W.B. Yeats. Again, these quotes are given no attribution.

I did finish the book. I was 17, and very much in over my head, especially when it came to the last chapter, which despite being more than 50 pages long consists of only a few paragraphs and virtually no punctuation.

The second time I read "Ulysses" I was a freshman in college. Again it was for "fun," but this time I read it in conjunction with a book of annotations that was even bigger than the novel itself, which is almost 700 pages long.

This time I was able to get more of the references, but it took a very long time to get through. I did enjoy it, though — certainly more than the first time.

The third time I read "Ulysses" I was still in college, although it was a couple of years later. This time I dispensed with the annotations and read it as if it were a normal book, which it is decidedly not. But I did find it was getting easier.

It was even easier (but still not easy) to read it the fourth time, when I was about 30.

Now I'm in my 40s and reading it again. This time I'm reading an online text, which helpfully has sections highlighted that you can click and see what the heck he's referencing. It's more convenient and much less time-consuming than reading two big books simultaneously.

After all of this, you might wonder if I'm a masochist. I am not. I just enjoy this book. Yes, really.

Why? Because "Ulysses" is about more than just experimentation. I've gone on and on about its difficulty, but there are more reasons to read it than not to read it.

Despite its obtuse nature, there is a lot of life in "Ulysses." The plot, such as there is one, is about one day in the life of Dublin, as seen through its inhabitants. It is about people from all points of the economic spectrum. It's about place, with actual streets and businesses playing a role. In short, it's about everything.

Now that I'm in my (good lord) fifth reading of the book, I'm still perplexed by some of it, and that's OK. It's part of the experience.

It's an experience I look forward to having again and again.