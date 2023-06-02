It's Lowell's Turn: The happiness paradox

I just want to be happy. Don’t you? Don’t we all? And that’s the problem.

The last time I wrote about “the happiness delusion” was 10 years ago in 2013.

Unfortunately, since that time things have only gotten worse.

Now, more than ever, many people seem to be stressed, angry, entitled and unhappy. The strange thing is that a lot of our unhappiness comes from too much wanting to be happy.

Chasing happiness as a goal in life leads to all kinds of problems. It causes us to be selfish, to choose the easy way, to do whatever it takes to help us feel good temporarily, and to avoid the unpleasant things that we really should be doing.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with being happy or even wanting to be happy. The problem is when you make it your primary goal — and, as odd as it may sound — when you can’t be happy unless you are happy.

We are constantly being programmed to believe that life is all about happiness. It’s on TV shows and movies, in the news, and most obviously in advertising and social media. In fact, one of the primary purposes of much advertising is to either get us to be unhappy with what we already have and to convince us that buying something new will make us happy.

Society seems to be hard at work trying to convince us that our happiness depends on getting everything we want, and, conversely, that if we don’t get everything we want, we should be very unhappy.

This emphasis on happiness is one of the major problems in today’s world. Life is inevitably filled with troubles and difficulties that tend to lead to unhappiness. Yet, we are told over and over that we deserve to be happy all the time. For some, who have fallen for this lie, the troubles of life can lead to the conclusion that something is terribly wrong and that they should lash out in horrible and destructive ways.

The truth is, life is not about happiness. Life is about meaning and purpose, about people, about effort and striving, about working hard and doing what is right. It’s about making a difference in other people's lives. It’s about accomplishing things and doing things. It's about sacrificing your own happiness when it is necessary for some greater good.

And yet, in all of that we can still be happy. In fact, by not searching for happiness, we often find that we have found it by accident and are indeed already happy.

Sometimes life can be very difficult and unpleasant. But even then, with the right attitude, we can have a sense of inner peace and confidence — something that kind of resembles happiness — even when we are not technically happy.

Yes, it’s a paradox, something that seems to be both true and false at the same time. But just look at the people who seem to have it all, such as some movie or music stars, and see how unhappy and self-destructive their lives sometimes are. On the other hand, there are the people who’ve been through incredible tragedies and suffering and still seem to exude happiness. What’s the difference between these people? It’s all in their heads — what they choose to believe and think about.

All in all, happiness is a choice not a destination. We enjoy the good times, while understanding that bad times are part of life and will inevitably come. When they do come, we can try to react as positively as possible without falling into depression and despair.

If nothing else, it will make people wonder what’s wrong with us.

Lowell Anderson

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.