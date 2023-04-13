It's Lowell's Turn: Staying upright in a world of extremes

Have you ever considered how extraordinary our ability to walk is? It’s actually immensely complicated and requires precise movements, corrections and balance, and yet we do it every day without even thinking about it.

We push off with one leg and start falling forward, only to catch ourselves with the other leg and repeat the process. Not only do we keep ourselves from falling forward, but we also have to balance to keep from falling to either side.

We tend to underestimate the importance of balance in our lives — that is, until we trip on something or slip on the ice. Then, in an instant, we are down.

But balance doesn’t just mean being in equilibrium and staying upright. It also means having things in the proper proportions. The longer I live, the more I’ve come to realize that success in much of life is about balance and avoiding extremes.

Notice that I said success in life, not just success. When we think of success we tend to see it as making a lot of money or getting recognized as being the best at something. We see successful people in sports, business, music or whatever and we admire the hard work, dedication and single-mindedness that got them to where they are. Yet, we often fail to see the sacrifices they made that can sometimes lead to unbalanced and unhappy lives.

Very seldom does sustained imbalance end well. It may only result in a humiliating fall. But it could also lead to ruined health, finances or relationships.

However, sometimes life does require us to be unbalanced for a time, such as when we are in school, building a business or family, if we are sick or injured, or are dealing with one of life’s emergencies. Sometimes we do have to put all our effort and attention into just one thing. But we also need to see when we’ve gone too far — when we’re dangerously out of balance — so we can make corrections.

The problem is, we seem to be in love with extremes. Sometimes those extremes mean completely ignoring what we should do, and sometimes they mean doing too much of what we should be doing in moderation. Sometimes it may mean holding extreme viewpoints that keep us from seeing new possibilities and enjoying life the way we could.

Extremes mean all or nothing and no room for compromise. Balance, on the other hand, is like holding two different viewpoints at the same time, realizing they both have value, and not letting one outweigh the other.

We need to save money but still use and enjoy it. We need to plan our days and yet not be so organized that we can’t enjoy spontaneity. We need to protect our children but still let them make mistakes. We need to work hard but also enjoy leisure time. We need standards but also to know when they should be bent or broken. We need to stay healthy but not get so obsessed with it that we forget to live. We need to enjoy happiness but not make it our life’s goal. We need to be unselfish and yet take care of ourselves. We need to be cautious at times and brave at other times. We need to avoid extremes and yet realize they may sometimes be necessary. And we need to be balanced and yet know when it’s OK to be temporarily out of balance.

I guess even the idea of balance has to be balanced.

Lowell Anderson

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.