It's Lowell's Turn: Puzzling questions for modern times

Some things in life are just confusing and hard to understand. For example, we’ll probably never know why time actually goes slower at work than at home, why the other line always moves faster, or why people like country music. We can try to explain these mysteries, but we probably never will.

Here are a few more random questions that make me scratch my head:

Why is it that I sometimes can’t stay awake during the day and yet can’t fall asleep at night?

How can a year go by so slow and 10 years so fast?

How could anyone in their right mind possibly think it’s a good idea to make an automobile that automatically shuts off and restarts at stop lights?

Why do we spend so much time trying to change other people and so little time trying to change ourselves?

Why is it that our current government seems to have the goal of making anything that is legal to be illegal, and at the same time making anything that is illegal to be legal?

Speaking of politics, how in the blazes could Minnesotans be so stupid as to re-elect Walz for Governor after he nearly destroyed the state in his first term?

Why is it that they make fake meat out of vegetables, but they don’t make fake vegetables out of meat?

Why do some people think it is more humane to let an animal in the wild die slowly of sickness or starvation - or even while being slowly eaten alive by another animal - rather than being killed quickly at a slaughterhouse or by hunting?

Why is it that people who claim to only trust in science have no trouble believing the totally unscientific ideas that space and time are infinite, or that life could somehow form out of nothing?

What’s the deal with women and tattoos? Do you have to get one just because everyone else is doing it?

Why is it that even though we’ve been repeatedly warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence, we keep rushing headlong in that direction? Why does something have to be done just because it can be done?

Why is it that people who believe there are no inherent standards of right and wrong are so quick to point out how wrong they think other people are?

Why is it always way cheaper to spend several million dollars on a new building rather than spending thousands on maintaining and fixing an old building? Why is something new always considered superior and anything old is outdated and needs to be abandoned and destroyed?

How is it possible that the music of the 70s and 80s was so good and today’s music is so bad?

How can anyone in the United States actually believe in disinformation? Doesn’t disinformation only exist in communist countries or dictatorships where the government controls all information and has outlawed dissent? Whatever happened to freedom of speech? Is it no longer a foundational part of America?

Why are people who claim to be tolerant so intolerant of anyone who is not tolerant? Why is it that the people who talk the most about love and acceptance, have such a deep hatred for anyone who disagrees with them?

How did we become a nation of spoiled brats?

Why do so many groups work so hard at categorizing and classifying people by race and gender? Isn’t the goal to create a “colorblind” society where nobody even notices these things?

Why do any of us actually believe anyone cares about our opinions on social media?

And finally, as in the Chicago song: “Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?”

Lowell Anderson

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.