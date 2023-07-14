It's Lowell's Turn: A lack of logic and foresight

The climate is definitely changing. The problem is, it’s changing from a climate of logic and reasonableness to a climate of hysteria and knee-jerk reactions..

There are many things to be afraid of in our modern world. But one of the most widespread and dangerous is the religion and cult of climate change.

And the fact that some people reading this just got insanely, out-of-control, mad at me for saying that only proves that I’m right.

For some people, Climate change has become a pseudo-religion that gives their whole life meaning and explains and interprets everything in their world. They believe every problem is caused by climate change. They believe that literally nothing is more important than fixing climate change; that any cost is worth paying and any sacrifice is worth making.

Climate change is indeed one of the most dangerous things we have ever dealt with. But the danger comes from the activists and leaders who are trying to “save the Earth” at the cost of destroying everything else. It’s the danger of overreacting and changing an otherwise noble cause into a radical, destructive obsession.

But hang on a second: I'm not saying our climate isn’t changing. It most likely is, to some degree. It would be silly to think that humans have no impact on the environment. In addition, the climate is always changing and fluctuating over time. Yet, some people are arrogant enough to think that we not only know everything about the Earth’s climate in the past, but also that we know precisely what it should be now.

When you combine this attitude with our current preoccupation with thinking we can control everything in science and nature, you have a very dangerous situation.

Without debating whether climate change is actually occurring and to what extent, there is little doubt that it has been widely used by some as an excuse to push their plans to change the world, many of which unfortunately have nothing to do with the environment. What they do include are radical plans to control what we eat, how we live, how wealth is distributed, and who has the power to control and rebuild the World the way they see fit. Most people don’t even realize that in trying to “save the planet” they might be puppets for sinister individuals and organizations that are using the unifying hysteria of “climate change” to gain power and influence.

Unfortunately, these are the false prophets that nearly everyone seems to be listening to now.

The good news is that although the religion is quickly growing, many still have not drunk the Kool-Aid. While the media constantly tries to prove to us that everything bad is caused by climate change, while corporations try to convince us how “globally responsible” they are, and while politicians sacrifice our future to make themselves look good in the short term, many people are still not convinced that this is really the biggest crisis we face.

Am I advising that we should ignore climate change and do nothing? Of course not. The environment is important. But the idea that we can make massive changes quickly - and that no cost is too great - is insanely ridiculous. What we’re trying to do now is really quite similar to using a sledge hammer to kill a mosquito on a baby’s forehead - it’s totally lacking in logic and foresight.

It’s difficult to say how long our society can withstand this kind of radical upheaval. But maybe that’s the ultimate goal of some: To get rid of all civilization and leave a pristine Earth with no humans on it to clutter things up and cause problems.

Lowell Anderson

