It's Karen's Turn column: It's time to let Trump go

How did it make you feel when you heard that a grand jury had indicted former President Donald Trump on criminal charges related to his effort to overturn the 2020 election?

Did you cheer, wondering why it had taken so long?

Or did it make you despair because you think that the election was actually stolen, and you still support Trump?

Douglas County did not start out as a Trump-loving place. In the 2016 caucus, the county actually preferred Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. Trump came in third here.

It didn't take long for the MAGA movement to catch on in Douglas County, which rallied around the Republican nominee for president.

It's safe to say that by the 2020 election, Douglas County was no longer merely supporting the GOP candidate. Trump fever had swept through. Red MAGA hats were everywhere, while Trump signs — some of them profane — popped up in yards, and at least one boat parade was held in his honor. In the 2020 election, Douglas County residents overwhelmingly cast ballots for the real estate tycoon. More than 15,500 people voted for him, about 1,500 more than in 2016.

Since leaving office, Trump has repeatedly found himself in legal trouble. Earlier this year, a jury ordered him to pay $5 million to a woman who had accused him of raping her.

In Florida, he's been charged with mishandling our nuclear secrets and other top-secret documents. There's a New York criminal case that accuses him of falsifying business records to hide hush-money paid to a porn star.

And on Aug. 1, federal prosecutors announced that a grand jury had indicted him on four charges related to his attempt to hang on to power following his loss in the 2020 election.

If you are still supporting him, have you asked yourself why? Personally, I feel allegiance to our nation, not to any one U.S. president or politician, which helps me maintain a clear-eyed view of them. For instance, I don't like how Joe Biden said none of his family had taken money from China, when his son Hunter Biden through his business actually took millions of dollars from a Chinese firm, according to a congressional investigation and also reported in The New York Times. Biden is too old for my liking and I think he should have provided much stronger military support early on to Ukraine. Then there was the business about someone leaving cocaine in the White House.

A president could give me everything I ever dreamed of for policy, but if he or she tried to hang onto power, I would march against them. Because there's something at stake greater than any policy or party or personality, and that is the bedrock foundation of our system of government, that we have free and fair elections, that every vote counts, and that we have a peaceful transition of power. Without these things, we descend into lawlessness, and what matters is not the freedoms our ancestors died for, but who has the biggest guns.

We have got to stop ourselves from being so infatuated with our leaders or our parties that we become incapable of holding them accountable. They are just people, like us, and when they break laws, they need to go through the court system just as we would.

