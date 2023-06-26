It's Karen's Turn column: Bring back the lake cabins

Whatever happened to the summer cabin?

The bang of a screen door followed by a splash as a kid runs out of the cabin and leaps off the dock into the cold waters — does anyone hear that anymore?

Simple, unpretentious, small cabins remind us that life can be easy at least when we're at the lake.

Nowadays, lake shore owners are getting rid of their summer cabins, giving them away or selling them to whoever can haul them away.

In their place arise miniature palaces, dwellings more comfortable and well designed than any French court. Five thousand square feet, 10,000 square feet, millions of dollars worth of granite, lofty ceilings and soft carpeting. Wine cellars and game rooms, guest suites, owner's suites, multiple bathrooms, enormous windows and decks perfectly positioned to catch the sunrise or sunset.

Oh, palaces are popular. They make money for the builders, the material suppliers, the real estate agents, the bankers. They generate tax revenue for the county. They provide a status symbol for the owner, who mixes with other people with similar status symbols, and they can all clink glasses and think: "We've made it, isn't life beautiful."

And they are permanent. They are weighty. They are there to stay.

Meanwhile, thousands of square feet of habitat disappear.

Meanwhile, what of the forests that generated the many timbers required for building?

Meanwhile, the middle class can't afford to live there anymore. Once a modest cabin disappears and a multi-million-dollar mansion takes its place, the property value goes through the roof.

Decade by decade, we see this happening. More lakes open up to development, with larger and larger year-round houses going up. It almost seems inevitable, like there is nothing that can stop it. Our culture has shown repeatedly that it values development over preservation.

The thing is, the summer cabin makes much more sense to preserve and build, especially in a time of increased competition for resources and a planet in peril.

If designed well, cabins can preserve habitat and minimize energy use while also offering some serious eye candy.

It's time for a new lake shore aesthetic, one that reminds us that the natural beauty of the lakes is why we're here — not for ostentatious displays of power and wealth.

After all, if you live on the lake, what would you rather see next door — trees and birds, or a wall?

