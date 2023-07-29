It's Jake's Turn column: Alexandria's biggest Packers' fan

Hello, Alexandria.

My name is Jake Sutherlin, and I am a new sports writer here at the Echo Press. I just moved here from Colorado, where I was born and raised to enjoy skiing and surveying the majestic mountains and rivers of the Rockies.

In the weeks to come, you’re likely to see me pacing the sidelines and trying to figure out which button to press on the camera. Feel free to come up and say hi and point out a cool photo opportunity. During events I also love getting to talk to parents and friends in the stands to get to know more about athletes, coaches, and culture; so get your funny family stories ready.

For my part, I’ve always been a massive sports fan, both playing and watching. I competed primarily in soccer and basketball, and I’ve come to enjoy spikeball, pingpong, and volleyball. Please reach out if you need a fourth for spikeball or an extra person for sand volleyball.

I watch just about any sport and keep up enough to contribute in most sports related conversations.

My favorite teams are Arsenal (English soccer team), the Oklahoma Sooners (college sports), and… the Green Bay Packers (American football). Please don’t hold that last one against me; it’s the family I grew up in, and how can you not root for Jordy Nelson?

As for my qualifications, I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2019 with a degree in sports/digital print media. I covered both high school and collegiate sports ranging from esports to football. I loved longform feature writing and took several extra linguistics, literature and writing courses.

For the past several years I have been working in Christian ministry and contributing to various publications as a freelance writer. I served as a pastoral assistant in Boise, ID and as a campus/youth assistant in Oxford, MS. I am grateful for those years spent serving and investing in those communities, but I’ve always had a passion for writing and wanted to see what it was like to do it full-time, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to come up here and try it out.

Despite pursuing a career in media, you’re not likely to find much of me on social media as it’s not my favorite thing, but I’m always up for conversation and am happy to answer any questions or field any tips that you might have. I look forward to meeting as many of you as I can and helping tell some of this area’s stories.

In closing I’ll share a few more random tidbits. My favorite movies are the Lord of the Rings and the Dark Knight trilogy. My favorite authors are Brian Jacques and Clive Cussler. And my favorite actor is Henry Cavill. I love video games and admittedly probably play a bit more than I should, but a good story is always hard to put down.

Thanks for taking the time to read this and get to know a bit about me. Again, I look forward to getting to know this community and am honored to be able to help tell its stories. I’ll see you out on the fields and courts!

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.