It's Celeste's Turn column: Summertime is the best time

What is it about summer? It just seems to have this magical spell over me.

I love the warmer temperatures, the seemingly brighter sunshine and the vibrant blues of the sky, the greens of the grass and trees and all the rainbow colored flowers in the yards of others.

I am an early riser – usually around 5 a.m. during the weekdays. And there is just nothing better than in the summer months when I open my blinds in the living room and the sunbeams dance across the floor while I sit on the couch, sip my coffee, listen to the birds and soak up the warm quietness of a perfect sun-shiny summer morning.

On the weekends, when I sleep in until 6 or 7 a.m., I like doing that very same thing but on my deck. I might even have two cups of coffee while I linger longer, basking in the glow of the summer sun.

Although that doesn’t happen if my husband and I have a race to run on a Saturday morning. But then those mornings are just as great as we get up early, get to run outside and enjoy the company of other runners, who are always a cheerful bunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running and racing during the summer months is definitely a highlight for us. Even if my run isn’t what I wanted, just being outside in the warmth makes my heart happy, puts a smile on my face and of course, the sweat trickle down my back.

Surprisingly, even though I live in the heart of the lakes area, I don’t spend much time on or in the water. At least not the water of any nearby lakes. However, I spend as much time as possible in my 10-foot by 30-foot pool that sits on my patio. Oh man, to say I love my pool would be an understatement. I never thought I would be a pool person, but since I started putting a pool up, which was about three years ago, I have definitely turned into a pool person.

Yes, it can be a lot of work, but to me, it is so worth it. And no worries, despite all the time I spend outside, whether running or in my pool, I always have some sunscreen on. I’m not going to lie, I love a good summer glow, but I also believe in sunscreen. Hopefully my skin – and my doctor – like me for it.

I know some people who have a hard time relaxing. I am not one of those people. I can float in my pool, flipping back and forth from front to back, for hours. Sometimes I read. Sometimes I play games or peruse social media on my phone. Other times, I do nothing but close my eyes and listen to the sounds around me – the birds chirping, neighbor dogs barking, the rustling of tree branches, airplanes flying overhead, the wind whispering around me and the low buzz of the nearby traffic.

It gives me peace. It soothes my soul. It relaxes my anxiety.

Summertime also means bike rides, picnics, refreshing cocktails, grilled seasonal veggies, big juicy fruit bowls, crisp salads, ice cream treats, deck dining at our favorite restaurants or breweries, late night bonfires, ice-filled coolers with malty beverages and spending as much time as possible outside in the warm summer air.

I am definitely not my mother’s child when it comes to being a summer loving person. She definitely preferred winter and colder weather. I prefer not having my face hurt, my lungs burn and my nose hairs freeze. I’ll take a mosquito bite over frostbite any day.

I guess everyone has their season and mine is definitely summer. And maybe spring and fall, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.