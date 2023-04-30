It's Celeste's Turn column: Family is everything

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, I was part of the biggest surprise birthday party I have ever been involved with. My family hosted the party for my brother, Al, who turned 70 on March 21.

It was epic. It was amazing. It was heartwarming. It was everything I wanted, and needed.

The best part? The party took place in Boise, where Al lives. Another best part? All my siblings were there, along with all but one of Al’s kids and a few more family members. There were 24 of us altogether. It’s now a month later and I still can’t believe we pulled it off. He truly was surprised.

Al Sobtzak, brother of Echo Press reporter Celeste Edenloff, was surprised by his family for his 70th birthday in March. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

So, let me backup a little. All of this started on April 15, 2022.

It was then that I sent a message out to not only my siblings, but several other family members. I told them that my brother, Charles, and I had been talking and we thought it would be a great idea to throw Al a surprise party in Idaho. From there, the planning began and then finally, nearly a year later, it was executed – all without his knowledge.

The look on his face when he realized what was happening was priceless. The tears flowed not only from his eyes, but from almost everyone in the room, including mine. I asked him shortly after everyone had had their chance to hug him and wish him a happy birthday if he ever thought all of his siblings would ever come to visit him. Without skipping a beat he replied, “Not all at once!”

You see, my brother has been asking his siblings to come visit him for years. But the thing is, the majority of us live in Minnesota or half close anyway. It’s always made more sense for him to come here than it did for all of us to go there. But all of us going there for this, to surprise him for his 70th birthday, was so worth every ounce of planning and every single mile it took for each of us to get there.

Echo Press reporter Celeste Edenloff's family surprised her brother, Al, with a party for his 70th birthday. Contributed photo

Most of my family members took to the skies to get to Boise. One of my brothers and his wife drove out there, as did my family.

Myself, my husband, Al, my son, Brandon, and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, had a very memorable road trip there and back. As Brandon did most of the driving, we let him plan the route. Kaitlyn helped, too.

We left after work on Wednesday, March 22, and returned home late Tuesday night, March 28. We traveled nearly 3,170 miles there and back. We stayed in five different hotels. We drove through and stopped in six states – North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and South Dakota. Technically seven states if you count Minnesota. We ate at a dozen or so restaurants. We stopped at countless gas stations and rest areas along the way. We encountered some ice and snow covered roads. We saw so many beautiful sites. We took hundreds of photos (well, Kaitlyn and I did!).

And, we made so many priceless memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Celeste Edenloff, right, and her family at Shoshone Falls Park. Contributed photo

Celeste Edenloff, second from right, and her family at Yellowstone National Park. Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

Celeste Edenloff, second from right, and her family at Devil's Tower. Contributed photo

Celeste Edenloff, second from right, and her family at the Mitchell Corn Palace. Contributed photo / Brandon Beliveau

As much as I loved our road trip, and I promise you, it was THE BEST, my favorite part of the trip was the day after the party. All 24 of us spent the day at my brother’s. It was truly a magical day and just what my heart needed.

My heart was so full. The day filled my soul right up to the brim. There was food, fun, laughter and tears. There was guitar playing, dancing and singing. Lots of singing. It was an incredible day. That day brought me back to my childhood and our family get-togethers. I lived for those times. I loved them with every ounce of my being. Those times were noisy and loud and fun and beautiful. What I wouldn’t give to have all of us live closer so we could do it more often. It truly was the best day ever. I love my family so incredibly much. My family is everything to me and I cherish the time I get to spend with them – however short or long or however much time passes between, I love every single second.

