It's Al's Turn: Reporting about car crashes isn't easy

Out of all the things I do on this job, covering car crashes is one of the worst.

I think a lot of reporters feel that way.

Unlike what you see on TV shows and movies, reporters – the decent ones anyway – don’t get some kind of thrill out of taking photos at the scene, or get obsessed over reporting the details before other media do.

It’s sad to know that somewhere, relatives and friends of the people involved in a serious crash are trying to cope with what happened. The last thing they need to deal with is inaccurate reporting.

But it does happen sometimes. Reporters are human. We try to do our best. But every now and then, we may get something wrong.

Here’s the point of this column: We don’t like it when that happens. And we never make an error on purpose.

How do mistakes happen? It might be worth looking at the big picture.

It starts with a report over the radio scanner about a crash at such-and-such location. A reporter will go to the scene and take photos. We do this not to sensationalize the news but to show what can happen out there on the road. We do not take photos of the victims. We focus more on the firefighters, ambulance crews and first responders doing their job – a job that they are amazing at doing, at least here in Douglas County. We also take photos of the damaged vehicles, which once again brings home the message of what can happen to drivers when they encounter bad weather, heavy traffic, drivers that aren’t paying attention, drivers that are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and a myriad of other factors.

At first, a reporter may report only what they know from the scene – a location, responding agencies, approximate time – the bare-bones facts. We wait for other details that come directly from one of three sources – the Minnesota State Patrol (if the crash is on the interstate or a state highway), the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (if the crash is on a county road) and the Alexandria Police Department (within the city).

One of these agencies will send out a crash report, which is required by state law. It includes a lot of details – the names of all the drivers; their age; the city and state they live in; whether they were wearing seat belts (or helmets); who was injured and the extent of their injuries; if anyone was taken to the hospital and the location of the facility; the make, model and year of the vehicles involved; the location of the crash; the sequence of events that led up to the crash; road conditions; whether airbags were deployed; and more.

Here’s the thing that the public doesn’t always understand: We don’t stray from the information that is in that crash report. The crash stories we write about are 100% based on those reports. We don’t put in random speculation of what happened or try to reconstruct what did or didn’t happen.

In short, we don’t make stuff up.

This doesn’t arise very often, but every now and then, I’ll get a call from an angry relative of someone in a crash, telling us that we didn’t have our “facts straight.” Now there have been a few isolated incidents over the years when law enforcement may have made an error in the crash report. They are human too and are dealing with a mountain of facts to distill. In the rare cases that this happens, they will correct the report and our story will reflect that too.

The important thing to remember: We are trying to do our job to the best of our abilities and if we make an error, we will own up to it.

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.