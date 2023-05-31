In the Know: Roaring ovation for law enforcement grads

By Michael Seymour, ATCC President

The college has concluded another successful academic year. Since 1961, Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) has served students who are often unsure of their path coming in, but leave with skills, knowledge, improved self-reliance, and grit. To validate this growth, we recognize our graduates at commencement. No college event is more impactful than the annual commencement ceremony.

At this year’s commencement ceremony held on May 10, 2023, we honored more than 640 graduates across 38 academic programs. This year’s graduates represent Minnesota coming from across the state like many of their family and friends who are also ATCC alumni. The energy at the Runestone Community Center was high, with an estimated 3,500 people in attendance and an additional 200 watching live online. The crowd was supportive of all program graduates announced, but was extra appreciative of one particular program.

In a first-of-its-kind scene, our Law Enforcement graduates received roaring applause from the crowd before even setting foot on the stage, showcasing the pride and admiration our community holds for the profession and those who choose it. This ovation embodied the profession’s commitment to serve and the trust it has built with much of the public.

The ATCC Law Enforcement program has a rich, decades-long history and a relentless commitment to excellence. As the first certified two-year Law Enforcement training program in the state of Minnesota, the program was once dubbed “the gold standard of Professional Peace Officer Education (PPOE),” and maintains a stellar reputation to this day. Graduates of the ATCC Law Enforcement program have consistently proven their mettle, with a majority of the state’s law enforcement leaders having walked these halls as students themselves. As the largest program of its kind in the state, ATCC’s Law Enforcement program boasts an impressive track record of producing highly-skilled professionals — a testament to the program’s innovation, rigorous curriculum, dedicated faculty and the caliber of students it attracts.

Beyond its remarkable achievements, the ATCC Law Enforcement program never wavers in its support of the brave men and women who serve and protect communities throughout Minnesota and across the nation. With a focus on ethics, community engagement, communication and practical skills, the Law Enforcement program ensures that graduates past, present, and future are well-equipped to make a positive impact on society for years to come.

Although we have seen a significant drop in Law Enforcement program enrollment since 2020, ATCC stays committed to meeting the needs of our local and regional communities. This commitment is reflected in our continued investments made in faculty, facilities, scholarships and equipment. Like all graduates, this year’s Law Enforcement class was recruited heavily from around the Midwest. Yet despite excellent job placement and improved salaries, law enforcement program enrollments are down across the state.

Encouraging more individuals to choose law enforcement as a career requires a collaborative effort from colleges, law enforcement leaders, political figures, community members, and non-political organizations. This effort requires involvement from all of us.

The future of law enforcement will undoubtedly be shaped by technological advancements, community-oriented approaches, mental health support for officers and constituents, and a focus on inclusivity and fairness. Embracing these changes will ensure that law enforcement agencies remain effective in addressing evolving challenges and meeting the needs of the communities they serve.

Our Associate Dean of Law Enforcement, Dr. Shawn Williams, tells me that a good peace officer possesses a combination of key qualities that make them effective in their role. They exhibit unwavering integrity, conducting themselves with honesty, trustworthiness and professionalism. They demonstrate empathy and cultural competence, recognizing and respecting the diverse backgrounds and perspectives of individuals and communities. This year’s 68 Law Enforcement program graduates have demonstrated these attributes during their time in our program and now move on to the licensure exam and employment.

By fostering an environment that supports and values law enforcement, we can continue to inspire and attract individuals who possess these qualities, creating a diverse and dedicated workforce that will serve as a strong foundation for safer, more connected and more inclusive communities. Together, we can shape the future of law enforcement and ensure a brighter tomorrow.

Michael Seymour is the president of the Alexandria Technical and Community College. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.