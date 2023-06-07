In the Know: Partnerships for a better future

By Rick Sansted, Superintendent, Alexandria Public Schools

Attending the graduation ceremony at Alexandria Area High School (AAHS) is an amazing experience. It is inspiring to listen to the messages of our student and staff speakers. It is wonderful to see the gym full of family and friends supporting the class of 2023.

I attended some student graduation receptions this weekend and it was great to see all of the pictures and artifacts of the school experience. Pictures included elementary school memories such as the wax museum and track and field day. Little trophies or medals from different dance or arts competitions. I was thinking about all of the people that helped the class of 2023 get to the celebration that is graduation. I really see the connections to the celebration taking place with four main groups: community, family, staff, students.

Community

Alexandria Public Schools continues to be grateful for the volume of community partnerships. Graduation parties were held at the Runestone Community Center, area golf courses and the Andria Theater to name a few locations. Students have connections to these locations either through work or experiences growing up. Our class of 2023 received nearly $300,000 in scholarships from the generous individuals and businesses in our community. This legacy of community support is one of my favorite characteristics of the Alexandria area.

Family

The logistics behind a graduation ceremony are quite complicated and extremely detail oriented. As I was speaking with family members after the event they appreciated a number of seats on the floor and some reserved space for those with physical disabilities. The staff at AAHS even have golf carts to shuttle people to and from the parking areas to help reduce the volume of walking needed on a busy night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the ceremony, I sat down with a mother of a graduate and she said her daughter had transferred to AAHS and was so grateful of the relationships with staff that helped her get to the moment of graduation. Tears started running down her cheeks. This graduation ceremony was a chance to pause and reflect on her hard work as a mother and the success her daughter has found. Grandparents, siblings, friends all had a chance to celebrate their impact. One of our speakers at graduation asked for the class of 2023 to give those who supported them a round of applause. That was a special moment in the ceremony.

Staff

It is fun to see the staff impact on our graduates. From elementary school teachers through high school — staff don’t always know the impact they have on the development of our young people. Our seniors had a chance to conduct a graduation walk back at their elementary schools a few days prior to the graduation ceremony.

Elementary students line the halls and applaud the graduates knowing that they too will someday achieve the same milestone. This event is not only for our elementary students to celebrate our graduates but also to allow our graduates to say thank you to staff who helped shape them.

This movement to graduation would not be possible without the support of all staff — bus drivers, cooks, paraprofessionals and teachers. One of our graduates needed one more ticket for graduation to make sure a grandparent could attend. As she arrived, one of our secretaries greeted her and asked how she could help. The graduate explained the dilemma and our secretary solved the problem and found an extra ticket. I appreciate the care staff have for our students, even in the moments before graduation.

Students

Wow! Our students continue to amaze me. The three student speakers at graduation did a wonderful job — and all with their own unique message. The musical talent demonstrated also continues to be a strong tradition. A car procession through town for our seniors has continued as a new tradition these last few years and it is fun to see our community coming out to cheer our class of 2023 on!

I had a great time after graduation at the senior all night party (parent-sponsored) where I had a chance to run one of the Plinko boards. I will have to add in some Price is Right sound effects next year! The students had a great time playing games and winning prizes. The friendships developed, the memories made are all coming together at the moment of graduation.

As we close this chapter for the class of 2023, I want to say thank you to the community, families, staff and students for the partnership that results in a great celebration for the Alexandria Area. Whatever comes next for this exceptional class of seniors, you can all be proud of helping ensure their bright future!

Rick Sansted is the superintendent of Alexandria Public Schools. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.