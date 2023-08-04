In the Know column: Great days ahead for seniors

By Kathryn LeBrasseur, Alexandria, MN

Whoopie Doo! These are great days! In fact, we are starting to look at senior citizens as positive parts of our rural Minnesota communities again. Back in my working days with the seniors, seniors were the viable force that raised the money for needed services and created those services. Remember the Popcorn Wagon? And daily congregate dining? Then somehow or other, we became those “poor old folks who needed to be given everything.” Now we see signs of change.

The local theater group is putting on two plays this year with all the actors being seniors. Yippee, two great shows!

The Elks created a monthly special show, Senior Oke, to appeal to the elderly population.

The TV show, “The Bachelor,” features a 71-year-old man.

The Lakes Area Age Friendly Group and service providers are becoming regional rather than one community.

The Outreach Food Shelf is developing a new delivery system based on the figures that our senior population is still over 25% and yet only 3% is distributed to seniors.

The Alexandria Senior Center needs to expand.

These are exciting days of change at the Douglas County Fair, too. Senior citizen celebrations and the Knute Nelson small stage will take place from noon to 5. It will start at noon with a welcome from the Fair Board and Knute Nelson. Music by Katy’s Swing Band will entertain us, while nine persons are being honored for their volunteer services to enhance life in rural Minnesota. Gather with their friends and sponsors.

A program of this recognition will begin at 2 p.m., including a reception provided by UCare.org, the Fair Board and county senior clubs will be offered to all present. Then on Friday, the small stage will be the place to hear Mikko and Friends and Chuck Wencl’s new group. Otherwise, the stage will feature shows of interest to all ages.

Once again on Wednesday, six special service groups will set up tables of interest to seniors. The free telephones for the visually and hearing impaired will actually be there along with the state services for the blind, West Central Minnesota Community Action, Habitat of Humanity and the Area Agency on Aging with info on senior technology.

Ethnic foods will be offered daily in the Log Cabin and they will feature over 18 demonstrations of the old ethnic ways. to do crafts etc.

Heritage Square is definitely the gathering place to sit and rest a spell while enjoying our 2023 Douglas County Fair.

Kathryn LeBrasseur is a former executive director of the Alexandria Senior Center and has been involved in a variety of community organizations, many focusing on senior issues. “In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.