In the Know column: It's exciting to be an age friendly community

By Kathryn LeBrasseur, Alexandria, MN

Monday, March 27 was an exciting evening for a group of our Age Friendly Alexandria volunteers! State director of Minnesota AARP, Cathy McLeer, and state director of AARP Community Engagement, Jay Haapala, received time on the Alexandria City Council agenda to present an award to the City of Alexandria for its continued work in making our community Age Friendly.

As many may recall, a similar award was presented to the city five years ago for its efforts in this area. At that time, Alexandria was the first of any rural community in the nation recognized for its efforts in this area. Today, the concept of Age Friendly Communities has spread. As its name suggests, it refers to an area offering services and programs for all ages.Minnesota now has a board dedicated to the purpose of making our state, Age Friendly. AARP has a statewide and national group working on this issue. Many cities have boards addressing this issue. Our Region Nine Federal Programs of the Aging also has an active program. The results are phenomenal!

Originally the emphasis in 2016 was on services for the aging. Dian Lopez was greatly involved in the city. She made some calls to AARP and established the need for the Alexandria Senior Center to research the needs of the elderly of our area as the center was considering closing. She got the ball rolling by combining the answer to these concerns. She chairs the Age Friendly group now known as Lakes Area Age Friendly and serves on the State Age Friendly Board representing rural Minnesota. She remains the leader of the non-profit and represents the aging of rural Minnesota on the state board. A survey was developed for seniors 50+ in the 56308 zip code area and the results showed there were great needs in the areas of transportation and healthcare/home care and communications.

At that time the 55+ population of our area was estimated to be about 25%. Today, it is estimated at 35% and we’re talking area, not city! Many residents are elderly and are isolated due to lack of technology services and skills and economically due to extremely low retirement income! The volunteers organized a three-year plan on how to meet those needs. With the wonderful cooperation of the local media, the plans were organized under the title of “best kept secrets” and our local radio stations, newspapers, TV and the county fair all donated time to spread the word. Regionally, local government agencies and nonprofits have services to fill all needs and most of these services are at least countywide if not regionally wide. Thus, the group has changed its name to Lakes Area Age Friendly. Groups are coordinated through agencies such as the United Way where the nonprofits and local governmental services meet monthly to learn of what’s new. A new five-year plan is being implemented.

Please note that although it all started with senior issues eliminated due to legislation, liability and costs, by united efforts many are being reestablished. Please also note it’s for all ages! One has simply to check out the March 29 issue of the Echo Press to see all the marvelous programs being developed for Early Childhood and school age youth. Their problems and those of the elderly are often mutual. Being aware of the help and how to obtain it is major. The nine county regional federal aging program called Land of the Dancing Sky has definitely addressed problem areas and potential solutions for dementia issues. With the pandemic and the isolation, dementia is prevalent along with all mental health issues in all ages.

Age Friendly Alexandria has changed its name to Lakes Area Age Friendly to help people realize that most services are regional and you don’t have to be a resident of Alexandria. Vital in our rural area! The new five-year plan for which AARP presented its certificate to the city reflects this scope. Tremendous strides are being made by the many wonderful volunteers.

Our community is definitely “age friendly.” People are moving here because they know from having been raised here or being summer residents what quality of life we have. Our law enforcement agencies work for us and with us! They are once again sponsoring the Senior Expo on June 22 at St. Mary’s church. The sheriff’s office, the police department and county senior services sponsor this informational event. A highlight is the free lunch served by our law enforcement personnel. They explain how to go to them for help with scams and for answers to our legal concerns. It also features groups that offer the basic services and how to obtain this help for ourselves or others.

Our hospital is one of the top 20 in the nation and almost all services are available locally. We are generally first or second in the state for the best place to retire to! Our community college continues to offer affordable updates in job skills and even provides four-year degrees. Our churches are many and able to answer all issues and faith needs at one or the other. We work at handling diversity and our organizations are welcoming. Our local industries are now able to offer meaningful job positions with a future so our youth can establish residence in our area.

We have quality of life for all ages! Let’s help each other obtain it. Where to start? Contact Dinara Dykema at the county senior services office, 320-762-3047 for information and help.

Kathryn LeBrasseur is a former executive director of the Alexandria Senior Center and has been involved in a variety of community organizations, many focusing on senior issues. “In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.