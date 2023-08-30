In the Know column: What’s there to do in Alexandria?

By Tara Bitzan, executive director, Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

One of the things I’ve heard most often this summer from residents and visitors alike is: “There are so many things going on in Alexandria!”

We’ve enjoyed many popular long-standing events, such as the weekly Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn, the annual Art in the Park, Farmers Market, Douglas County Fair, Airport Fly-in, Community Night Out, varied theatrical productions and abundant musical offerings, races, sporting tournaments, and many festivals in communities around Douglas County.

Events that have been successful in the past seemed to surge in recognition and attendance this year. The Saturday Art Market that formed just two years ago, in collaboration with a continuously growing Farmers Market, has created a major hub of activity every Saturday at the north end of Broadway.

Grant funding and early childhood collaborations caused the annual Community Night Out to more than double in size and attendance this year.

New this year was the very popular Rotary Summer Sounds by Brophy Concert Series at Lake Brophy County Park.

The mural along Second Avenue across from Big Ole Park has been a fun addition to the community and the new Arts Collaborative has made great strides in bringing arts opportunities together in one easy-to-find location (theartscollaborativemn.com).

Independent businesses have added to the activity with a considerable amount of new construction, ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings this year. Smaller businesses are becoming more visible with pop-up events, and other creative new ways to engage with the public.

Educational opportunities have also seemed to increase, from Community Education classes to library programs, lunch and learn events, speaker events and more.

And there are those one-time opportunities our community is fortunate to be part of when certain groups choose us, such as the Midwest Shrine Association convention held in Alexandria last week. This convention brought more than 800 people to our community and added several events for locals to enjoy, including a large parade, clown and motorized competitions, horse patrols, chanters concert, craft fair and more.

Whether you love the arts, sports, the indoors, the outdoors, the lakes, learning, participating, viewing, shopping, evening events, morning events, afternoon events, there is something going on for every age and every interest right here in Alexandria.

And there’s more to come. Here are a few things to add to your calendar:



On Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. on the lawn of the 3M plant adjacent to Highway 29, an event will be held in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. At that location throughout the day, banners will be posted for individuals to write notes of thanks and appreciation to local response teams. Banners will also be posted throughout Douglas County to recognize responders in each community. Take a few minutes to stop and write a note of thanks to our community caregivers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4-7 p.m., a special event called Hello Neighbor is being held at Lake Brophy County Park. The event will include food trucks, games, music, children’s activities, and informational booths targeted at helping community members connect and find opportunities for engagement.

is being held at Lake Brophy County Park. The event will include food trucks, games, music, children’s activities, and informational booths targeted at helping community members connect and find opportunities for engagement. On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:15 a.m., Dr. Will Miller will speak at a community luncheon at Crooked Willow Weddings and Events. Miller is a therapist, PTS clinician, former comedian, and leading authority on stress reduction, life balance, interpersonal relationships, workplace culture and wellness. Tickets are $25, with all caregivers (law, fire, EMS, health care) admitted FREE! For more information or to register, visit alexandriamn.org.

And, looking ahead to Christmas… the annual Christmas in the Fort event will take place at the Runestone Museum on Friday, Nov. 24, along with the second annual Light Up Broadway holiday light parade. New this year is a walk-through Christmas Light Display at the Legacy of the Lakes gardens Thursdays through Sundays Nov. 24 through Dec. 31! Watch for more details to come.

Everyone is welcome to any and all of these events. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161. Don’t hesitate to give us a call with questions on ANY event going on in the community! We are here to help.

Tara Bitzan is executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.