In the Know column: Showing respect for law enforcement

By John Stone

A few months ago in Pope County we had funeral services for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School.

Over 1,000 law enforcement personnel from all over the Midwest attended services for Deputy Owen. Overall attendance was pegged at over 4,000. There were over 800 police cars and emergency vehicles in the school parking lot. It was a very somber event.

The support for Deputy Owen’s family and law enforcement in general in West Central Minnesota probably reached a new peak when the reality of the dangers law enforcement personnel face all too often struck at home.

It was very sobering to think that a person who was a nice guy just doing his job could be killed in what we consider a quiet and peaceful county.

We have laws and law enforcement because there are just enough people who have insufficient respect for others to require something a little stronger than a moral code to provide some level of public safety.

We have laws to govern how we drive, to tell people they cannot steal, to regulate how they deal with others (no, you can’t beat or murder them), how to operate a business, building codes so people don’t put junk yards next to others homes and much more. And it seems that if you don’t have a law for it, people think they can do it whether or not it harms others or puts them in danger.

We expect that law enforcement officers deal with these people who think laws don’t apply to them. And we have a court system to make sure that those who get charged with crimes are really, technically, violating the law. And if we feel the crime is serious enough, we put them in jail or prison and pay for it.

This just isn’t a moral issue, it is a financial one as well. Look at a city or county budget and you may be surprised how much goes to run a law enforcement department. A number as high as 20-25% would not be unusual. And what we pay these people still doesn’t properly compensate them for the risks they face.

It isn’t the job of law enforcement to set our moral code. We elect people to create laws at various levels of government, laws that reflect the moral code of the people who elect them. We need to understand why laws exist, to protect us, sometimes from risks that seem far away (think environmental laws, internet scams).

For most of us laws are not restrictions, they are guidelines. And for most of us these are not unreasonable guidelines.

It would make sense to me that we do more to show our respect for law enforcement. These people, men and women, are merely enforcing laws we ask them to. We should treat them with respect, even when we might disagree with a certain law. They don’t write the laws.

Let’s be the people our law enforcement personnel don’t have to fear as they do their jobs. Let’s do what we can to make it a safer job.

John Stone is the former mayor of Glenwood and former publisher of the Pope County Tribune and Starbuck Times. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.