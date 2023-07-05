In the Know column: The growing pains of construction

By Nicole Fernholz

The Star Tribune recently published an article that was titled, “It’s time to talk about small-town problems.” The focus of the article was the services needed in small towns as they deal with the decline of population and economic growth in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities. The author states that “One of the main tensions in Minnesota is that the growth trajectory of the metro area is upward while for most of the rest of the state it's downward.” And while I acknowledge that the article was focused on the northern part of Minnesota, I also must voice my objection to the idea that Greater Minnesota is declining in population.

Each year, the Center for Rural Policy and Development provides an update on various economic and demographic data pertaining to rural Minnesota. I recently attended a conference that provided an overview of those demographics. The report is focused on how Greater Minnesota has changed and where we are now economically. It can be found at ruralmn.org .

Their research shows that in 2020 and 2021, the decades-long trend of population loss in rural counties and population gain in urban ones was disrupted by the pandemic in a noticeable way.

The newest population estimates reveal that rural Minnesota counties experienced a population increase from in-migration, while at the same time, the Twin Cities’ urban counties experienced enough out-migration to result in their first population decline in many years.

Quite a few rural counties now have a higher population compared to 2010 – Douglas County has grown about 7.6% in population since then. The report also cautioned though that unless something happens to cause significant changes over the long term in in-migration, Minnesota’s population is still projected to decline across much of the state over the next 20 to 30 years.

I think that as we drive around our area, we can see that growth in different ways from new homes popping up in neighborhoods to new businesses opening. Kohl's opening in the Viking Plaza Mall is pretty significant and will help spur more capital investment in our community while also creating additional goods/services and jobs.

We also see growth in the many cases of road construction. And there are so many pockets of improvements through road construction happening across the county. I just heard someone say that a person has to really want to get to Alexandria to even attempt getting into town. We live west of Alexandria and I’m not able to take my normal route of Highway 27 because of the roundabouts being constructed on the interstate. So, I started taking County Road 82 into town — until the construction of the YMCA roundabout. This led me to take a different route into town that ends by the Knute Nelson ballfield where I’m occasionally stopped by the geese crossing the road. It is a challenge to get into town now!

My point is that all this construction is to improve our community to accommodate the growth that we’ve had. Is it convenient? Not right now. But it’s also not convenient for me to drive to another city for my groceries, clothing and healthcare that has developed here. The growth we’ve seen in the past years is intentional and a good thing. The growing pains of construction we experience in this short period is inconvenient, but also a problem that many other communities would love to have.

