In the Know column: Schools nationwide need security upgrades

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department recently conducted another active shooter training at Alexandria Area High School. Training for responding to active shooters is an unfortunate necessity for public safety agencies.

Our agencies worked with local fire departments and emergency medical services and school officials throughout this important training to coordinate a response to this type of incident. Preparation for response to active shooters is a must, but I would like to see more effort put into the prevention of these incidents through upgrades to the physical security of school buildings nationwide. It is a solution that can be implemented while the politicians continue to argue and point fingers of blame about the causes of these incidents with little to no change in keeping our children safe.

Last time I wrote about this topic, I referenced an article I read titled, “Active shooters in Schools: The enemy is Denial,” written by Doug Wyllie and published in PoliceOne.com on May 5, 2010. Mr. Wyllie cites training that was provided by retired Army Lt. Colonel David Grossman. Grossman points out the success that firefighting professionals have had in preventing school fires and student deaths as a result of school fires.

After catastrophic losses of life in school fires, our nation, over 50 years ago, set out to prevent that from ever happening again. Schools were closed or refurbished to mitigate fire hazards. New schools that were built, were built with materials that stopped or slowed the spread of fire, and fire suppression equipment became a requirement. Sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and fire alarms are mandatory in all school buildings. These fire safety measures have financial costs, but our nation would no longer stand idle while tragic fires could be prevented.

The security upgrades for schools would also come with financial costs. These costs would be for security equipment and personnel. Cameras on school campuses and inside the buildings are common today. However, cameras are simply part of a recording system if there are not people actively monitoring them in real-time. Rather than watching the video after an event, trained personnel can be monitoring the cameras live and preventing or minimizing school violence of all kinds. It is surprising how many cameras that one trained and experienced person can monitor at the same time. This means a person could be monitoring more than one school at a time if they are smaller schools.

The idea of armed security officers at schools sounds intimidating to some people, but armed security presence can be done in a way that does not feel intimidating. Many schools have law enforcement officers assigned as School Resource Officers (SRO’s) so armed personnel in schools is already not unusual. These officers have a variety of responsibilities, of which school security is one of them.

The SRO’s other responsibilities may make them unavailable, at least temporarily, from providing security. Armed security officers that have the sole responsibility of keeping students, staff and visitors safe would provide consistent vigilance for potential violence and immediate response to those incidents if they occur. These security personnel would have to be highly trained professionals. Prior to hire, the employer would need to conduct thorough background investigations and have psychological evaluations done just like what is required for law enforcement officers. Because of the requirements, these personnel would have to be compensated appropriately. Many of our military veterans already meet the requirements of this important mission.

Improved physical security of our schools is a solution that can be accomplished at the local level by every school district in the nation. The politicians can continue the national debate while local leaders take actual steps towards keeping our children safe. These measures would not eliminate the need to train for responding to active shooters but might decrease the need for actual responses nationwide.

Troy Wolbersen is the Douglas County sheriff. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.