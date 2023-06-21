In the Know column: Reading is just the beginning…

By Jen Jabas, director of the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties

The more you read, the more things you will know, the more you will learn, the more places you’ll go. – Theodor Seuss Geisel

Dr. Suess is likely one of the most famous authors who teaches the importance of reading through fun and inspirational stories for children. I have fond memories of many of his books and often use quotes to teach and inspire, both with my children and in my work. There are many more authors and countless stories that I often reflect on and refer to both in my personal and professional life.



What are some of your favorite books/stories?

What did you learn from them?

What difference has this made in your life?

There are many reasons why reading is important for both children and adults. Reading can create memories, teach life skills, and make a difference in your life, community and world!

Reading leads to literacy. Literacy is the ability to read and write. It leads to better health, employment opportunities, and safer and more stable societies.

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person, and reading is at the heart of all of these.

Health: It is important to be able to express yourself, and reading can help develop these skills in people of all ages. Reading can help individuals develop empathy and emotional intelligence as they connect with characters and navigate complex narratives. Reading can teach good values, increase creativity, improve empathy and communication skills, reduce stress, improve sleep, and improve overall mental and physical health. Reading makes you healthier!

Education: If you read a lot, you will learn a lot! When parents read to their children, they listen and develop language skills that they will use throughout their lives. Reading allows children to learn and be successful in school. Encouraging children to read from a young age sets the foundation for a lifelong love of reading. Early literacy experiences contribute to language development, cognitive skills, and academic success. The ability to learn will help create success in your relationships and career. Reading makes you smarter!

Financial stability: Reading improves your memory and focus, helping with concentration and making you more efficient and effective in your work. Reading opens our minds and exposes us to new ideas, making us more open minded and accepting of change. Change creates opportunities. Reading allows individuals to expand their knowledge, broaden their perspectives, and develop critical thinking skills. Reading can help strengthen analytical skills, help to manage money and improve understanding of personal finance. Reading makes you more financially literate!

Additionally, reading is great entertainment and a great adventure into a world you may have never imagined!

What’s to stop us from grabbing a book and digging in? Maybe it is simple, you need a recommendation, or possibly more challenging, you can’t find the time. What if you wanted to read and didn’t have access?

In our community, there are wonderful resources for children and adults. In addition to public libraries, various community programs and initiatives play a crucial role in promoting literacy and providing access to books. These efforts, such as literacy campaigns, book drives, and reading clubs, can make a significant difference in fostering a reading culture.

United Way offers the Traveling Tree House for 10 weeks in the summer for pre-K to elementary students to prevent summer learning loss. The Traveling Tree House is a mobile learning center that provides free summer learning opportunities for local children.

The Traveling Tree House stops at 10 different locations and at each visit, kids experience 75 minutes of reading, crafts, and activities. A snack and gently used book, of their choice, is sent home with them to keep after each visit.

As literacy is increased in both children and adults and more people have access to books, we can create change in our community and world that will improve lives both now and into the future for the generations to come!

“Acquiring literacy is an empowering process, enabling millions to enjoy access to knowledge and information which broadens horizons, increases opportunities and creates alternatives for building a better life.” – KOFI ANNAN (former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize Winner)

For more information, check our website at www.uwdp.org or contact us at 320-834-7800 or jjabas@uwdp.org .

Jen Jabas is the director of the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties. “In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.