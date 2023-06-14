In the Know column: Climate, hypnotized chickens and legislation

By Bobbie Osterberg, Alexandria mayor

Recently I learned how climate change, hypnotized chickens and the 2023 Minnesota legislative session will impact Alexandria. The keynote conference speaker talked about the transition the energy industry is going through because of regulatory pressure and its quest to replace coal, hydro and nuclear-powered energy generation with clean, renewable sources.

The speaker caught my attention with this (paraphrased) question: “If an unstable, ever-changing climate is the problem; why is the unstable, ever-changing climate the solution?”

This is where the hypnotized chicken comes in. Whether or not climate change is a “thing” isn’t the point of this commentary. The point is the importance of keeping our eyes and minds wide open to potential solutions. Asking questions that challenge the popular solutions. Being aware of the options. The hypnotized chicken lies motionless with its eyes focused on one thing.

Legislation signed in February 2023 committed Alexandria and the hundreds of communities across Minnesota to 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will take much heavy lifting in a short period of time by all of us to achieve the goal. ALP Utilities, Alexandria’s municipally owned utility has a head-start in achieving the Minnesota carbon-free electricity standard. A resource planning process is part of the benefit of being a member/owner in the joint powers organization, Missouri River Energy Services (MRES). MRES engages in an integrated resource planning process every five years with the goal of forecasting community power needs for the next 15 years and beyond. The source of that power will also be identified.

The current planning cycle addresses the city’s needs right up to the 2040 deadline. Today, the City of Alexandria, through ALP Utilities and backed by MRES, is powered by energy that is 79% carbon free, of which, 38% comes from renewable sources.

Today, Alexandria’s base load is provided by large scale hydro, coal and nuclear power. These resources account for 58% of the power needed every day. Base load is power that can be counted on 24/7. Intermittent power from less

reliable sources like solar and wind are used to fill in the gaps. For example, if the wind is blowing or the sun is shining just 35% of the time, these resources can fill power gaps just 35% of the time. The third resource is called peaking. Natural gas turbines, diesel generators and energy storage ramp up and down based on the need of the grid.

Peaking is how we made it through Winter Storm Uri and will be available if needed for the upcoming dog days of summer. Alexandria owns diesel generators that are on standby and can be dispatched when MRES members need the additional peaking power. And finally, if enough power can’t be generated, consumers will be asked to voluntarily decrease usage or live with rolling outages.

Alexandria residents enjoy reliable power in part, because of the diverse MRES power portfolio. There aren’t hypnotized chickens on the integrated resource planning team. This team will look at multiple options that support the reliability and low cost our community expects from their municipal utility.

Bobbie Osterberg is the mayor of Alexandria. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.