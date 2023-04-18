In the Know column: New beginnings, new adventures

By Joe Korkowski

We just came through the Easter holiday and its promise of new beginnings. Winter clung on extra hard this year so when the weather finally broke last week we began another new beginning. What a feeling it was to see all the deep snow melt in our yards over the course of a couple days. And then Sunday came…what a kick in the gut. Now we need to look forward to it breaking for good. Regardless, we all know the feelings connected with starting something new, excitement, anxiousness and curiosity.

I’ve had the privilege to start many new adventures over my lifetime. The most recent “new thing” is a play I’ll be acting in at the Andria Theatre. It’s called “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The title gives you the assurance that something is going to go wrong during the play. I’ve had so much fun with the other actors and the crew. It is a funny, action-packed script. My wife has also gotten in on the show again, as she always does, helping me learn my lines nearly every night. Yes that’s a cheap plug, but it’s also a reminder that each new adventure provides a little of everything, kind of like Minnesota’s forever winter. There is often something good, but something could go wrong.

There are many other firsts that this community offers us and I’ve been fortunate enough to have said yes to a number of them. The lunch buddy program (what a great time to connect with a kid who needs an adult mentor in their life), Citizen’s Academy (especially after the tragedy in Pope County, this one was a real eye opener to the serious blessing it is to have law enforcement willing to go in the middle of tough situations), Leadership Alexandria (a unique way to walk together with other professionals and learn all that makes the Alexandria area special), teaching faith formation classes at our church (I’m not theologian but I care about kids and I really enjoy connecting with them), the Jingle Bells Telethon (I first volunteered to help in 1995 and I just haven’t stopped….love it), and on and on. I’ve been blessed with the chance to serve on many committees, play on numerous baseball teams, golf leagues, what have you. I’m more curious if you are going to take advantage of all the programs, volunteer groups, and organizations that need good people just like you. If trying something new is a little uncomfortable, that’s fine. It was new for everyone at one time in their life, and yes, something could go wrong, but it’s usually worth it.

As executive director of Explore Alexandria Tourism, I focus on marketing Alexandria to tourists and other groups planning a visit. We are beginning a new season as well. Hotels, Resorts, B & B’s, VRBOs and outdoor attractions are preparing to welcome in thousands of visitors to the area over the summer months. Renovations are being completed at Lake Brophy County Park and the new Pilgrim Point County Park. I remember taking my granddaughter to the Lake Brophy playground for the first time. You’d swear she thought she was in Disneyland. Douglas County Parks Director Brad Bonk says the revisions are ready to open at Lake Brophy Park, but the official grand opening won’t be until July 18 with the start of the Sounds by Brophy Concert series. The potential of the Pilgrim Point property on Lake Ida is an extra special bright spot for the area, especially for those of us who don’t live on a lake. Bonk says the gravel parking lots will be paved this summer and the bathroom facility should be open by Memorial Day.

Our office is experiencing newness. In addition to myself and Amy Lohse (development and services coordinator) we added a new business manager last week (Staci Bennett) to the team. Together we hope to bring many people to Alexandria to perhaps experience the area for the first time.

We have great resources in this part of the state but the greatest is the people. You can easily brighten someone’s day or turn them away. I hope you can be part of the reason people say, “that Alexandria Area is just so special.” In my humble opinion I believe it is – mid-April snow, newness and all.

Joe Korkowski of Alexandria is the executive director at Explore Alexandria Tourism. "In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.