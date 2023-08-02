In the Know column: Down time during a busy summer

By Joe Korkowski

I’m the type of person who doesn’t want to miss out on anything. If there’s a menu item or an activity I haven’t tried, or a venue I haven’t been to, I need to check it out. Lately in Alexandria there has been so much to see and do. My go-check-it-out list was ridiculous.

In July we started with all of the Fourth of July activities, with Zydeco artist Terrance Simien performing prior to Arrowwood’s fireworks show and then multiple times for Theatre L’Homme Dieu, all of the concerts on the courthouse lawn, the music down at the Saturday Art Market, the summer concert series at Copper Trail Brewing Company, the Anderson Bash, the music in the Legacy of the Lakes Gardens, the amazing Summer Sounds by Brophy series, the area street dances, Art in the Park, shows at the Andria Theatre, Theatre L’Homme Dieu and all of the weekend music out at Carlos Creek Winery and 22 Northmen Brewing Company. I’m only referring to some of the music events that took place, however, there was so much more including the Legacy of the Lakes wood boat show, numerous baseball, golf and fishing tournaments, countless pickleball games, festivals, the Alexandria Triathlon, and on and on.

As we head into August, we start with the 102nd Resorters Golf Tournament and then Crazy Days downtown, TLHD features “Beautiful — the Carole King Musical” and the activities keep rolling. Not only that, before the month of August is over nearly 1,000 Shriners from all over the upper Midwest and their significant others will all converge on Alexandria (Aug. 24-26) for their annual conference. Along with a lot of fun for their group there will also be a huge public parade down Broadway on Thursday August 24. It will be quite the parade. I encourage you to attend.

There are definitely many reasons for people to come spend some time in Alexandria. I’ve mentioned some of the many activities and events that may have attracted them, but that’s only half the story. Alexandria is also a great place to spend your down time and just plain RELAX. I just spent a week on vacation in Illinois to help our youngest daughter celebrate her wedding. Yes, there was a big event at the end of the week, but leading up to it, and all around it, was filled with a lot of welcome “down time.” Taking the time to just sit and enjoy one another’s company is such a precious commodity.

Back here in the Alexandria area I’ve seen so many people gathered around a campfire or picnic table, or out on a boat or pontoon, all with a goal of just relaxing and being present with the people in their lives. That is one of the things I love most about this part of the state. If you want to be busy, there is never a shortage of things you can do and see. If you want to kick back and recharge your batteries, that is readily available as well. Although I personally am energized by groups of people, thanks to my wife’s personality, I understand and appreciate the importance of disconnecting and how “that’ energizes her. Disconnecting doesn’t require a lot of effort to accomplish, but it does take intentionality. A walk through Lake Carlos State Park can do the trick or simply sitting on a patio with a lemonade and a book will do. You could find a new-to-you bay on one of the lakes you’ve never fished before or go to the very tip of the point at the new Pilgrim Point County Park and watch the waves roll over the sand bar. It’s cheap therapy and so readily available around here.

Our office sends out hundreds of visitor guides every month all over the country to people wanting a little bit of what we have and our website gets viewed by thousands more. Summer is easily the busiest time of year by far, but we all know that it is gorgeous here in the fall and a great time to visit.

Whether you’re high energy or in need of getting energized, spending time in the Alexandria area seems to be the ticket.

Joe Korkowski of Alexandria is the executive director at Explore Alexandria Tourism. "In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.