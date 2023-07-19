In the Know column: An incredible trip for veterans

By Tim Urness, Alexandria, MN

This past April, I was selected as a volunteer for an Honor Flight. Over the years, I’ve hosted several cribbage events and have worked at various fundraisers, all benefiting Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN, the hub that covers the Alexandria area. 100% of the proceeds from the fundraisers I’ve been involved with have sent military veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials and monuments built in their honor, and as a way for folks like me to truly thank them for their selfless service.

On this incredible trip, we volunteers escorted approximately 100 veterans from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and veterans with a terminal diagnosis from other conflicts on their trip of a lifetime. Once in Washington, we filled four coach buses and stopped off at a mind-boggling number of landmarks.

The day before the trip officially started for the veterans, a few volunteers traveled out to lock down some details and serve as liaison between the ground crew (local airport volunteers who keep things orderly), family members who were joining us, and our crew of volunteers, medical staff, and media professionals. While waiting for the arrival of our heroes, we were tasked with recruiting a cheering party. We approached perfect strangers, asking them if they would wave flags and welcome our veterans. Nearly everyone said yes and waited patiently for them to walk through security to our hooting and hollering. The veterans were stunned, feeling unworthy of the showering reception of 50 strangers, audibly sharing that these cheers and accolades were “way better than when we returned home 60 years ago.” The trip had barely begun and hearing this veteran say this already made the trip worth it.

Veterans on the honor flight receive a warm welcome from strangers after arriving at the airport in Washington, D.C. Urban Toad Media

While touring, I was tasked as the wheelchair captain for one of four buses. (Doesn’t the title “Wheelchair Captain of the Green Bus” sound official?) Each time we would arrive at a new stop, I hustled under the bus, pulled out our 16 wheelchairs, and got them locked at the bottom step. Any veterans with mobility challenges, or those who preferred a lift, were treated to a set of wheels and a volunteer to make sure they saw everything up close and personal. When it was time to move to the next location, I would dutifully stow all the chairs back in the belly of the bus and be ready to repeat the process at each of our many destinations during our three-day trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

We toured non-stop! Our esteemed guests viewed the National Museum of the U.S. Army, WWII Memorial, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, FDR Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and a viewing of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, U.S. Air Force Memorial, a private viewing of our nation’s most important documents at the National Archives, U.S. Navy Memorial and Museum, and Ft. McHenry. Additionally, we mixed in meals, snacks, and lodging. As I mentioned, the veterans paid for nothing — the entirety of the trip was covered by the fundraising efforts of the unpaid volunteers of Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN. Our veterans have already paid enough.

While we were touring all those fascinating spots, I was also fortunate to accompany various veterans as they saw the sights. We would talk as we strolled/rolled — I witnessed their emotions first-hand, watched children and well-wishers ask to shake their hands and say thank you, and listened as they recalled their service memories. I watched them rub the names of their fallen buddies on the Vietnam Wall, learned about their families and their health challenges, and was part of this wonderful team of folks ready to do anything and everything they needed. A snack, blanket, medical attention, fresh clothes, rain poncho, water — you name it, we were ready.

I could write my next six columns about what I encountered on this trip. It was truly one of the most memorable experiences. I’m more motivated than ever to raise dollars for this astounding organization and these exceptionally deserving humans. Want to hear more? Know of a veteran that should apply (they don’t need to have seen combat or retired from the military — an honorable discharge is all it takes)? Want to send a monetary donation? Reach me at tcurness@gmail.com .

Tim Urness is actively involved in service groups in the Alexandria area. “In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.