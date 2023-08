Willis W. Schuler passed August 4th, 2023 at the age of 87 years. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Arnold), daughter Katherine of Ramsey, MN, brothers Gerald (Suecarol) Schuler of Rochester, MN and Robert (Norma Jean) Schuler of Pinellas Park, FL.

Willie was born in 1936 in Woodsworth, ND. Son of Christ and Edna (Schelske) Schuler. He taught Math and Science in Glenwood, MN for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.