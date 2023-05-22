William Ray Carls was born in Duluth on July 6, 1966. He lived on this earth for 56 years but he continues to live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Though his time here was not long enough, he lived to teach many lessons and was always ready to learn his own. He was on a path of continual growth and for this spirit of never giving up we admire him greatly. His four children, who referred to him as papa-never dad-carry on his spirit by chasing the simple joys he sought: picking blueberries, skipping rocks, watching meteor showers, and hunting agates on any dirt road they encounter. We grieve the missed opportunities that can no longer happen but we celebrate and cherish the love and sense of wonder that he instilled in us. Have a home day papa, we love you with all of our hearts.