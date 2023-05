Aug. 16, 1942 - May 14, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - William “Bill” Maynard, 80, Alexandria, Minn., died Sunday, May 14, in Bethany on the Lake.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, June 5, at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.