William (Bill) Capp, 75, of Alexandria passed away suddenly at Knute Nelson nursing home entering into the presence of the Lord on May 21, 2023.

Bill was born in Canby, MN on March 31, 1948 to Fred and Doris (Bruns) Capp. He moved with his family to farms in Chokio, MN, Clear Lake, SD and then to Villard, MN in 1964.

At Villard school, Bill excelled in and loved playing football, basketball and baseball. He graduated with a math degree from Moorhead State College in 1970. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and spent 18 months at Ft. Sill, OK as a Forward Observer.

Along with several others, he started a Christian Community called the Resurrection House near Lake Carlos, which later moved into town from 1972-1980. This had a profound spiritual impact in the Alexandria area and beyond.

In October 1973 Bill met Cheryl (Nelson), at the Resurrection House. After their first date in December 1973, they were married in April 1974 in Glenwood, MN, which led them to embark on a lifelong adventure together. They celebrated 49 years of marriage this year with commitment, respect and a shared faith in Christ. They treasured the joy of their children, their spouses and grandchildren: Son Chad and Kelly (Lemberg), Kennedy 15, Kendall 12 and Kenzie 9; Daughter Sara and Thomas O’Leary, Joshua 6; and Daughter Brianna and Brad Jordan, Braxton 10 and Brynli 7. Bill LOVED being Dad and Grandpa and shared his love of the Minnesota Twins with them.

He taught math in Verndale in 1972 and was head basketball, baseball & assistant football coach. In 1975, Jackson recruited him as head basketball coach and math teacher. In 1978 he joined his brother Fred in dairy farming in Villard. In 1980 he returned to the Villard school which became Minnewaska Area School and later attained his Master’s degree in Education. He loved working with students in the classroom, as a coach and enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow teachers and coaches, retiring from Minnewaska Area High School in 2010.

In 1978 Bill and Cheryl started New Testament Church in Alexandria with 6-8 other families. Later Bill was involved with starting New Testament Christian School where he was principal from 1986-1988, and returned to public school in 1989.

Bill’s entrepreneurial endeavors involved a variety of businesses with Chad including sports card shops, lawn care, real estate and fitness clubs and greatly enjoyed his most recent venture, The Blue Rooster, in retirement with his sister Sue.

His desire for people to know Christ shaped his involvement with missionary outreach, church fellowship and leadership, Bible studies, the Gideons, and any opportunity to share the Gospel.

After his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019, his commitment to staying positive and fighting back were a testament to his strong character and faith. He often said “I just try to be content and praise the Lord”. He was thankful for Cheryl’s caregiving support which allowed him to remain at home intimate he entered Knute Nelson nursing home in November 2022 after her diagnosis of metastatic cancer.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl, children and grandchildren, siblings Fred (Alicia) Capp and David Johnston, Mary Ann (Bob) Roe, Judy Keefe and Sue (Ray) Trexler, brother-in-law John Richardson, sister-in-law Deb Larson (Kenton), brother-in-law Ron (Kay)Nelson, Diane Nelson (Lou Abel), nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cheryl’s parents, sister Linda Richardson, brother-in-law Larry Nelson, sister-in-law Pat Johnston.

Funeral will be on Tuesday, May 30 at 11am at Reach Church in Alexandria with visitation 1 hour prior. Visitation will be on Monday, May 29, 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family online, visit www.andersonfuneral.net