Wilford F. Miller

On the morning of April 16, 2023, Wilford Frank Miller age 87, while in the comfort and care of the Galeon Memorial Home staff, passed into God’s keeping. Wilford was a quiet and peaceful man, and so too, was his passing.

Wilford was born on August 17, 1935. The eldest child of Frank and Frances (Schulke) Miller. He was raised on an 80-acre farm on County Road 78, just south of Nelson, Minnesota. While Wilford was growing up the family raised small crops and some pigs, milked some cows, and harvested and processed some honey. In fact, the honey business was to the extent that they built a two-room house just for the processing and storing of honey. It became known as the honey house. Wilford’s dad also wanted to be able to weigh grain so they built an elevator with weight scales.

Wilford married Marlene (Baumann) on November 25, 1955. They spent a short time living in the Twin Cities before moving back to that 80-acre farm and living in the honey house. The honey house had electricity but no running water (unless you ran with the pail from the well), and no indoor bathroom. They did however have a nice three hole out-house to use. Both Mark and Cindy were born while living in the honey house.

In 1969, the family moved to a 15-acre plot about a mile and half further south on County Road 78, on top of a hill. Youngest daughter, Sally was born there that year.

Wilford started “Miller Well Drilling” in 1959. He drilled wells across the entire state of Minnesota. His son, Mark worked with Wilford until 1980. Wilford could also “witch” water and “witch” the depth of the wells. Wilford retired from drilling in 2009, and continued fixing and repairing wells until 2019.

Wilford and Marlene would winter in different states over their lifetime, including the areas of Porter, Texas; Coleman, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Conroe, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. While wintering, the kids would attend the local schools to keep up on their studies. It was while in Albuquerque, New Mexico that they added another member to the family, Ronald Webster, age 11 ½.

Wilford’s father passed on his love of travel and hunting to his son. Wilford went to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Canada, and Alaska. He hunted deer, elk, antelope, moose, caribou, and, for a good fishing hole. In the late 1970’s, Wilford and his son, Mark and cousin, Bradley Baumann, spent 36 days traveling Alaska. They went as high as Kotzebyue, Alaska - also known as the “Gateway to the Arctic.” A memorable excursion.

Wilford is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Marlene. He is survived by his children: Mark (Dolly) Miller, Cindy (Jordy Whyte) Miller, Sally (Joe) Sletten, and Ronald (Hanna) Webster; Grandchildren: Rose Horton, Tanner Lamm, Dustin Hedlef, Leland Lamm, Hailey Jones and Peyton Hale; great-grandchildren: Lexie, Braxton, Owen, Braylee, Hadlee, Cheyenne, Aria, Madison, Bentley, Emma, Jack; and sister, Shirley Miller.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Nelson Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

