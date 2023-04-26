Wayne was born in St Paul Mn to Gunner and Violet (Clausen) Johanson on 1/23/45. He spent his early school years in St Paul and enjoyed weekends with his parents at the cabin on Lake Osakis. During the summers at the cabin, he worked as a dock boy on Lake Osakis.

The family moved full time to Osakis for his senior year of high school. He continued his enjoyment of the lake and outdoors. While in school he met and started dating Nancy Maus. After high school he attended Wadena Tech school for Electronics. He took a job in Duluth for a short time. After Nancy finished college, they married in Osakis on Sept 12, 1970. They lived in St Paul while Wayne worked at 3M. They built a house in rural Stillwater in 1973. Here Wayne enjoyed yard work on the small hobby farm as well as continuing to travel around the world for his job. Weekends were still spent enjoying a cabin on Lake Osakis.

Upon retirement, they moved to rural Osakis where they build their dream retirement home. Here Wayne continued his hobby of Ham Radio, acting as a Storm watcher and providing Emergency Ham radio contact during disasters. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, restoring old radios, and a local wine tasting group.

He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Gunner and Violet Johanson, in-laws, Harold and Gloria Maus and his beloved wife, Nancy Johanson, nephew, Kelly Maus and sister-in-law, Linda (Guse) Maus.

He is survived by brothers-in-law, Richard Maus of Gallatin Gateway, Montana, Donald (Candy) Maus of Osakis, sisters-in-law, Betty (Gary) Grinstead of Osakis, and Donna (Ross) Abel of Ham Lake. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Heidi) Maus, Carissa (Eric) Paulson, Jodi (Chris) Striegel, Matthew Maus, Mark Grinstead, Michelle (Jay) Stewart, Teresa (Chad) Wieneke, Tammy (Nathan) Stelling, Scott (Crystal) Maus, Lisa (Jeremy) Heier, Brenda (Rick) Abel and several great nieces and nephews.

Wayne John Johanson, age 78 of Osakis, MN, died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Galeon in Osakis.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union, MN.

A visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Osakis, MN