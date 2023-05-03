Wayne A. Elton

Wayne Arden Elton was born on March 30, 1935, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. He was the son of Willie and Nora (Johnson) Elton. Wayne graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. He earned a Masters Degree in Education from North Dakota State University. Wayne spent his adult life dedicated to education. He was a teacher, high school principal, assistant superintendent and director of human resources to name a few of his accomplishments. He loved Alexandria School District 206 and he especially had a passion for student athletics.

Wayne married his wife Solveig (Knutson) in 1958. For the last 59 years, Alexandria was their home. They had two children, Kristi and David.

Wayne was active in his church and had an unwavering faith - a true man of God and an example to all.

Wayne was a kind, generous man who was willing to help in any way he could. He enjoyed time at his church, watching Cardinal athletics, golfing, and being at Lake Ida with family and friends. He was an active member of the Alexandria Rotary Club. An avid golfer, Wayne was a member of the Alexandria Golf Club for more than 50 years. In 2016, he was inducted into the Alexandria School District Hall of Fame.

At the age of 88 and surrounded by love, Wayne passed away peacefully at Grand Arbor on Friday, April 28, 2023. He will truly be missed. Wayne is preceded in death by his children, Kristi Montplaisir and David Elton. Wayne is survived by his wife, Solveig, three grandchildren, Joe Elton, Katie (Travis) Haupert, Jacob (Bailee) Montplaisir, four great grandchildren, son-in-law Larry Montplaisir, daughter-in-law Cindy Elton, as well as other family members and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Mount Carmel. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at Mount Carmel on Sunday.

Memorials are preferred to the Alexandria Education Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria. www.andersonfuneral.net