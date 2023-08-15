Vernon “Vern” Nelson

Vernon “Vern” Ross Nelson, age 73, of Alexandria, MN, passed away peacefully at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He fought a valiant battle against cancer.

Vern was born on January 25, 1950, to Frank and Thelma (Thorson) Nelson. He grew up and attended school in Blaine, MN, graduating in 1968 from Spring Lake Park High School.

Vern worked various jobs. His employment with Diebold brought him to Brainerd, MN, where he met his future wife, Patricia “Pat” Lindborg. On October 2, 1976, Vern and Pat united in marriage in Randall, MN. To this union two daughters were born, Makenzie and Michelle.

Vern always called his family the “Nelson Team.” That team was tight and had the greatest bond. Vern loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He instilled these values into the girls. They hunted and fished together as a family and cherished their time together.

Vern loved his family, GTOs, hunting, fishing, traveling, boats and sales. He was the National Sales Manager for Crestliner Boats. He also worked for Crest Pontoons and Tracker Boats. Following his job with Tracker Boats, Vern started Nelson and Associates, his own independent representative company, and sold Glacier Ice Houses.

Vern and Pat traveled extensively when they became “empty nesters.” His sales territory included the upper Midwest in the U.S., and all of Canada. When asked about his line of work, Vern always said, “It’s not really a job, I’m just selling boats to my friends,” from which he made many long-lasting friendships over the years. Vern was forced to retire when his health started to decline.

Vern will be remembered and deeply missed by his wife of 46 years, Pat, of Alexandria, MN; daughters, Makenzie (Ryan) Veitch of Moorhead, MN, and Michelle Wallace of Fargo; grandchildren, Ross Veitch and Monroe Veitch; along with many relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Thelma; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Beverly Lindborg; sister-in-law, Becky Lindborg; and son-in-law, Jon Wallace.

A Celebration of Vern’s Life will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM, in The Church of the Pines, Alexandria, MN.

Memorials may be directed to a GoFundMe set up by Vern’s family at the following link, https://gofund.me/2589319d

