Vernon Nelson
Vernon “Vern” Ross Nelson, age 73, of Alexandria, MN, passed away peacefully at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He fought a valiant battle against cancer.
A Celebration of Vern’s Life will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM, in The Church in the Pines, Alexandria, MN.
Memorials may be directed to a GoFundMe set up by Vern’s family at the following link, https://gofund.me/2589319d
