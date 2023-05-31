Thomas “Tom” Guenther

Thomas Andrew “Tom” Guenther, age 87 of Grey Eagle, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Belgrade Care Center in Belgrade, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Inurnment will be in Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Brandon at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Tom was the youngest of five children born to Rudolph and Isabella (Joos) Guenther and was baptized and confirmed at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1953 and began farming with his father. He farmed until 1989 and semi-retired in 1998, relocating to Mercy Manor Apartments in Albany. He worked for Green Thumb at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and Mercy Manor. In 2005 he moved to Village View Apartments in Grey Eagle.

Music was important in Tom’s life playing the accordion, piano, organ, and clarinet, entertaining many people at different celebrations with his old time music. He was a member of the American Tree Farm System and planted many trees and gardens. Many people benefited from his garden produce and his volunteer work. Tom was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for 70 years.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Gustavus (Bernice) Guenther of Milbank, South Dakota and Charles Guenther of St. Peter, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, LaVern Ledermann; brother, Walter Guenther; and sister-in-law, Lillian Guenther.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.