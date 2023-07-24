Tessmer Johnson

Tessmer Wayne Johnson was born on June 14, 1937, in Starbuck, Minnesota the son of Chaster and Myrebelle (Burns) Johnson. He grew up in the Ashby/Evansville area on a farm. He attended school through the 8th grade and then had to help his dad on the farm. On April 11, 1956 Tessmer joined the United States Marines where he received his GED and was honorably discharged on April 10, 1958.

In September of 1958 Tessmer was united in marriage to Wanda Hansen. The couple lived on a farm near Evansville where they raised their 3 children. In the early 1970’s the family moved to Osakis and Tessmer went and worked maintenance for 3M for a number of years.

In July of 1987 he was married to Kathy Karnes. After their marriage the couple lived in Osakis until 1996 when they moved to South Dakota. In 2018 they returned to Minnesota and lived in Miltona.

Tessmer enjoyed being a part of the Saddle Club, his horses, in his younger years racing snowmobiles, ranching and going for coffee in the early morning.

Tessmer died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; 3 children: Michele Frovarp, Mike (Melissa), Mark Johnson; two step children: Allison (Cody) Sippola, Kelly Karnes; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gene; son-in-law, Mike Frovarp; step father, Johnny.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Osakis Community Hall from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.