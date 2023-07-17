Tammy Lamm

Tammy Lynn Lamm was born on November 30, 1966, in Minneapolis, Minnesota the daughter of Albert and Bonita (Johnson) Nolan. When she was young the family moved to Evansville where she graduated from High School in 1984. While in high school she was on the school softball team and a cheerleader.

After high school Tammy worked at Rainbow Court in Alexandria as a waitress. It was here where she met the love of her life Jon Lamm. On February 8, 1988 the couple was united in marriage at Lake Christina Church. To this union three sons were born: Corey, Jared and Jesse. Throughout her life Tammy worked at several different restaurants in the Alexandria area and ended her career at Alexandria Extrusion as a secretary.

Tammy will be remembered for the love of her grandchildren. The joy of working in her garden, doing crafts or reading a book. She and Jon also enjoyed several trips together.

Tammy died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jon; sons: Corey (Pam) Lamm, Jared (Jorden) Lamm, Jesse (Dylan Staneart) Lamm; 9 grandchildren: Kari, Baylee, Kailar, Riye, Eli, Audrey, Evelyn, Thomas, Everett; dad, Albert; sister, Heidi; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Bonita. Memorial service will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 1:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Lake Christina Cemetery.

