Dec. 4, 1959 - Aug. 15, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Susan Kay Neumann, 63, Evansville, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 15, in St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Evansville. Pastor Bradley Pearson will officiate. Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.