Susan Kay Beveridge

64794d39239f007c9e74191a.jpg
Published June 02, 2023 at 10:01 AM

Susan Kay Beveridge

Born September 10, 1954 in Owatonna, MN.

Passed May 31, 2023 in Alexandria, MN

Born to parents Everett C. (deceased) and Shirley A. Beveridge.

Susan grew up in Faribault, MN., Brainerd, MN, and joined Project New Hope  which is currently Prairie Community Services in Alexandria, MN.

Susan attended Alexandria Opportunity Center and transferred to  Douglas County DAC. She retired from DAC during Covid-19.

Susan could be challenging, but was happy singing, listening to music, and  attending social functions with her house mates and friends.

Susan is survived by her mother, Shirley A. Susan was preceded in death  by her father, Everett C., Grandparents Myrtle and Harold Prindle &  Rose and William Beveridge.

Special thank you to Hospice of Douglas County and Prairiewood Home.

Requested no services.

