Steven G. Meyer, age 70, of Alexandria died on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria with Rev. Michael Neumann officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.

A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service.

Steven George was born on September 27, 1952, to Milford and Florence (Trube) Meyer in Plainview, Nebraska. He was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Tilden, Nebraska and attended Neligh High School. Steve enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17, where he served in Vietnam from August 1971 to July 1972. While in combat, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal with five Oak Clusters. He also served his country in Germany and Korea. He was united in marriage to Chae Sun on January 19, 1976, in Seoul, South Korea. Following their marriage they had two children, Ida Jean and Randall Lynn. During his military career, Steve served at Fort Mead, Maryland; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Alexandria, Minnesota; and Fort Hood, Texas, where he retired after 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he returned to his home state of Nebraska where he worked at Goodyear in Norfolk and managed VFW Post #3602 in Stanton. In 2002, he returned with his family to Alexandria where he made his home until his death. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the VFW, VVA, and Amvets. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, and serving on the VVA Rifle Squad for military honors for nine years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mildred Hunteman and Elaine Backer; and brother, Billy Meyer.

Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Chae; daughter, Ida Meyer of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Randall Meyer of Alexandria; grandchildren, Gray, Alyssa, Mycah, Hannah, and Dominik; sisters, Tonie (Larry) Dinslage of Dodge, Nebraska, Barbara (Raymond) Backer of Crescent, Oklahoma, and Terrie Bobenmoyer of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, Daniel (Christy) Meyer of Fremont, Nebraska; along with many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Caelan Malcom, Sean Tingum, Keith Backer, Brian Zessin, Lee Gylsen, and Kerry Pipo. Honorary pallbearers are Travis Meyer, Kent Backer, Cory Meyer, and Jake Meyer.

