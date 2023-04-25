Sherron Blatti

Sherron L. Blatti, age 77, of Alexandria, formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Edgewood Senior Living.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Sherron Lee was born on June 5, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. Her parents, Robert and Mary (Lee) Blatti, raised her in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She graduated from St. Mary’s Hall in Faribault in 1963. Sherry continued her education and received her LPN license at the Detroit Lakes Vocational School, where she graduated top of her class. Throughout her nursing career she held a variety of jobs and after retiring enjoyed a career with PLUS Kids (Parents Love Us Kids). When she wasn’t caring for others, she could be found putting together a jigsaw puzzle, playing cards, crocheting, cross-stitching, gardening, and reading. Sherry was a kind, caring, patient soul who dedicated herself to her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by parents and grandparents.

Sherry is survived by her children, Amy (Mike) Waage, Rebecca Lake, Mark St. John, and Eric St. John; grandchildren, Danielle (Eric Jaspersen) St. John, Seth (Meghan) Harrison, Jacob Harrison, Larissa (Dave) Gibbons, Taylor (Cody Rupert) Lake, and Garrett Lake; great-grandchildren, Garron, Charlotte, and Violet; siblings, Ann (David Gibson) Blatti, Elizabeth (Edward) Engstrom, and Robert (Teresa) Blatti; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Gabriel, Hannah, and Megan. And her beloved cat, Tavie.

Memorials are preferred to West Central MN Communities Action - PLUS Kids.