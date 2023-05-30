Schuette, Virginia

Virginia “Ginny” Schuette passed away peacefully at Nelson Gables on May 26th, 2023 under the care of hospice due to cancer.

She was born on December 28, 1948 to Harold and Agnes Bergby in Alexandria MN and was the 3rd of 4 children. After graduation, she attended St. Cloud State University where she met her husband of 52 years, Dwain Schuette.

Ginny enjoyed spending time attending the swim meets, track meets, baseball games and soccer games of her 4 grandkids. She was incredibly proud of them as well as her 2 kids. She loved coffee dates with friends, mall walking and shopping trips with her sister. She also enjoyed Disney World trips with her husband, kids and grandkids, along with traveling to Florida for winter getaways and warm summers spent at the Lake Miltona cabin.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Dwain Schuette; children, Sara (Jeff) Gunther and Jon Schuette; grandchildren, Alaina Guenther, Locklyn Guenther, Ryan Schuette, Parker Schuette; siblings, Jim (Ginny) Bergby, Sharon (Dale) Anderson, and Bruce Bergby; sisters-in-law, Mary Schuette, Marie Schuette; and several nieces and nephews.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Agnes Bergby; in-laws, Howard and Doris Schuette; and sister-in-law Barbara Bergby.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Raflores and the cancer team at the Douglas County Hospital for their amazing care.